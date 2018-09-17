SVP operations & development, Swiss-Belhotel international, speaks on new trends emerging in owner and operator relations

Dubai – Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, was among the top speakers today at The Hotel Show being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 16 to 18th September 2018. Participating in a panel discussion at The Middle East Hospitality Leadership Forum, Laurent highlighted the new trends in owner and operator relations. Laurent stated, “New patterns of ownership, finance and management are emerging. Contract terms are swinging in favour of owners who are primarily performance driven and are no longer satisfied with long-term capital appreciation. The bottom line is the yardstick that operators are being judged by. Therefore, operators need to understand better today’s owners and investors who are far more active and involved in all areas of hotel operations from selection of general managers to driving social media.”

Talking about the changing market dynamics, Laurent stated, “The business is becoming more complex and competitive for operators who are grapping with multiple challenges. The pie is shrinking with far too many hotel brands and regional operators. Market is being disrupted by new forms of competition such as Airbnb. Rates are constantly under pressure due to oversupply of rooms. Increasing costs of operations are adversely affecting profitability. Guests profiles and preferences are changing too who are looking for greater value for money along with better quality, greater convenience and unique experiences.”

Advertisement