SAMI to mark inaugural participation at AFED 2018 with state-of-the-art product showcase
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) wholly-owned company, today announced its inaugural participation at the Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversity of Requirements and Capabilities (AFED), as a strategic partner of the 2018 edition from February 26th to March 03rd at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.
AFED 2018 is being held under the patronage of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the directives of HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs.
“We believe that AFED 2018 offers the right opportunity to not just understand the Kingdom’s military manufacturing requirements, but also to meet with various like-minded organizations and defense companies from across the world. We anticipate that our participation will open up doors to several collaboration discussions and future long-term partnerships, laying the cornerstone for SAMI to enable the achievement of the Saudi Vision 2030 by localizing 50 percent of government military spending, and become one of the top 25 military industries companies in the world,” added Schwer.
SAMI also works on increasing local content and building a sustainable and thriving military industries sector in Saudi Arabia were the main reasons behind establishing SAMI. AFED 2018 is a high-level event bringing together key industry stakeholders in the military field.
The SAMI exhibition stand leverages technological innovations to highlight the company’s genesis, strategic vision, operational competencies and capabilities, and product and service portfolio.
SAMI provides a range of military products and services that currently span four business divisions, namely Aeronautics, Land Systems, Weapons and Missiles, and Defense Electronics, and has already signed several MoU agreements within its first year of operations with internationally renowned defense companies, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and General Dynamics, in order to support its development and growth.
About Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI):
Launched in May 2017, Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is a state-owned military industries company working under the directives outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030. Aiming to be among the top 25 military industries companies in the world by 2030, SAMI is expected to play a key role in localizing 50% of the Kingdom’s total government military spending.
SAMI is combining the latest technologies and the best national talent to develop military products and services at par with international standards across four business divisions – Aeronautics, Land Systems, Weapons and Missiles, and Defense Electronics. The company is also focused on increasing exports and bringing foreign investment to the Kingdom’s military industries sector.
With Saudi Arabia among the world’s top five spenders on security and defense, SAMI’s targets set forth for 2030 include contributing around SAR 14 billion (USD 3.7 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP, investing over SAR 6 billion (USD 1.6 billion) in research and development, and creating over 40,000 direct jobs locally.
For more information, visit www.sami.com.sa