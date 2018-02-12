SAMI to mark inaugural participation at AFED 2018 with state-of-the-art product showcase

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) wholly-owned company‎, today announced its inaugural participation at the Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversity of Requirements and Capabilities (AFED), as a strategic partner of the 2018 edition from February 26th to March 03rd at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center. AFED 2018 is being held under the patronage of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the directives of HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs.

Dr. Andreas Schwer, CEO, SAMI, said, "Saudi Arabia is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of military spends, and the establishment of SAMI was an ambitious yet highly critical step as part of the country's strategy to localize and globalize its military manufacturing industry. We aim to achieve this goal by building strong local capabilities in the military industries field, internalizing global trends and developments, combining the latest technologies with the best national talent, increasing exports, and bringing foreign investment into the Kingdom's military industries sector." "We believe that AFED 2018 offers the right opportunity to not just understand the Kingdom's military manufacturing requirements, but also to meet with various like-minded organizations and defense companies from across the world. We anticipate that our participation will open up doors to several collaboration discussions and future long-term partnerships, laying the cornerstone for SAMI to enable the achievement of the Saudi Vision 2030 by localizing 50 percent of government military spending, and become one of the top 25 military ‎industries companies in the world," added Schwer.

