Robinsons Honored for Outstanding Store Design

Dubai: — Robinsons, the largest department store in the UAE, has been on the finalists list for the World Retail Awards and was recognized for the 2018’s Outstanding Store Design for stores larger than 1200sqm. For the last ten years, the World Retail Awards have recognized the highest standards of excellence in store design, as well as the very best retailers and retail initiatives across a range of categories.

The Robinsons story began on 25 February 1858, when John Spicer and Philip Robinson founded Spicer and Robinson in Singapore. Since then, Robinsons’ pioneering spirit has kept them at the forefront of Asian retail. In 2008, the Al-Futtaim Retail Group took over the operations of Robinsons Department store in Singapore, and successfully led it to become one of the best performing department stores in Southeast Asia. The brand is committed to offering customers an unrivalled choice of the world’s best brands with exceptional standards of customer service and after-sales support.