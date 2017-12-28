RTA opens two-way traffic diversion between Al Garhoud Bridge and Al Mina

An integrated plan had been prepared for the existing traffic diversions on both directions of Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Khalifa Streets. The diversion will remain in place throughout the construction of the remaining works of the project. The overall objective of the diversion is to safeguard the safety of road users and ensure the smooth flow of traffic. The diversion is expected to remain in place until late April 2018. The working area will be completely separated to ensure minimising the inconvenience caused to road users and residents of neighbouring areas as much as possible. The engineering design of the temporary traffic diversions conforms to the specifications of permanent roads in terms of engineering design standards, and adequate lighting according to the design speed of the road, to ensure the safety of road users.

Advertisement

A surface signalised junction will be installed at the intersection for all directions along with U-turns to ensure the safe movement of traffic on the Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Rashid Streets during the construction of the remaining project works. It will help streamline the traffic movement at the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Street and Sheikh Khalifa Street.

The project construction works are progressing, and most of bridge and tunnel works have been completed. The project includes the construction of flyover of two lanes in each direction on Sheikh Khalifa Street for those heading to and from Al Karama without having to wait for the light signal. Works include the construction of a four-lane tunnel to serve traffic to and from Port Rashid through Sheikh Rashid Street. They also include a one-lane bridge, which had been completed in the early stages of the project, to ensure free traffic movement from Zabeel Street to Sheikh Rashid Street in the direction of the west (Al Mina).

The construction of this intersection represents the first phase of projects that the RTA intends to construct on Al Shandagha roads network. It is part of the integrated study and plan charted by the RTA to accommodate the expected increase in the number of vehicles, which will contribute to solving the congestion issue at the intersection.

The RTA calls upon road users to abide by the traffic laws, follow the signals, and cautionary signs. They are urged to adhere to the speed limit to ensure safe and smooth transport for all.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2017