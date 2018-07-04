Qatar’s Commercial Bank extends '60 seconds' remittances to Nepal and Pakistan
Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, Qatar’s first private bank, has extended its best in class ‘60 seconds’ online remittances to Nepal and Pakistan. Customers can now send money home to Nepal and Pakistan in less than a minute using Commercial Bank’s award winning Mobile Banking App or Internet Banking.
The ‘60 seconds’ online remittance service was first introduced by Commercial Bank last year to bank accounts in India, and the initiative has since been extended to the Philippines, Sri Lanka and now Nepal and Pakistan. Catering for Qatar’s large expatriate populations, Commercial Bank customers can send funds instantly to Habib Bank accounts in Pakistan, or within 20 minutes to other bank accounts. For customers sending funds to Nepal, this is within 60 seconds to Global IME Bank accounts, and same day credit for transfers initiated to other affiliated Nepalese banks.
Commercial Bank EGM, Head of Retail and Consumer Banking, Amit Sah said: “Commercial Bank is the best remittance bank in Qatar, offering a fast and easy service combined with competitive rates and fees for our customers. We have invested in our Internet and Mobile Banking platforms to create a world class remittance service and we are delighted to provide our unique ‘60 seconds’ remittances to Nepal, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.”
About Commercial Bank
Commercial Bank has total assets of QAR 146.3 billion as at 31 March 2018. As a full service commercial bank, the Bank offers a full range of corporate, retail and investment banking services as well as owning and operating the exclusive Diners Club franchise in Qatar. The Bank’s countrywide network includes 29 full service branches and 179 ATMs.
Profitable every year since incorporation in 1974, continual investment in technology and human capital, together with a strong capital base, provides a solid foundation for continued growth. Expanding its geographical footprint, Commercial Bank is 100% owner of Alternatifbank in Turkey and has a strategic partnership with the National Bank of Oman (NBO). NBO is the second largest bank in Oman with total assets of OMR 3.6 billion as at 31 March 2018 and has 69 branches, including 1 branch each in Egypt, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Commercial Bank has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Tabarak Investment to negotiate terms of the potential sale of the Bank’s stake in United Arab Bank.
Commercial Bank enjoys strong credit ratings of (A2) from Moody’s, (A) from Fitch, and (BBB+) from Standard & Poor’s. The Bank is listed on the Qatar Exchange and was the first Qatari bank to list its Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange. Commercial Bank’s Swiss Franc bond issued in March 2018 is the largest ever CHF bond from the MENA region.
Commercial Bank was awarded the “Best Retail Bank in Qatar 2018,” “SME Bank of the Year in the Middle East 2017,” and “Best Cash Management Bank in Qatar 2017” by The Asian Banker. In recognition of its CSR activities benefitting the Qatari community, Commercial Bank was awarded the “Best CSR Report”, at the Corporate Social Responsibility awards ceremony for organisations in Qatar. The Bank also won the “Best Investor Relations award for mid-cap companies” at the Qatar Stock Exchange’s annual IR awards ceremony in 2017 recognising best practice in investor relations.
The Bank is dedicated to supporting Qatar’s community and social infrastructure through Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and sponsorship of various events. Title sponsorship of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters reflects the Bank’s promotion of excellence in sports and its keen interest in enhancing Qatar’s international sporting reputation. www.cbq.qa
About Alternatifbank
Alternatifbank was established in 1991. Commercial Bank became the majority shareholder in Alternatifbank in 2013 holding a 74.24% stake, following the acquisition of Alternatifbank shares of 70.84% from the Anadolu Group and 3.40% through a public tender offer. In December 2016 the Bank completed the put option exercise of purchasing 25% of share in Alternatifbank from Anadolu group. Currently the Bank owns 100% of Alternatifbank shares.
Alternatifbank is a mid-size Turkish bank that provides its customers in the corporate, commercial and retail banking segments with high value products, services and solutions through a country-wide network of 53 branches widely distributed across Turkey. Alternatifbank works closely with Commercial Bank to realise synergies and leverage regional trade opportunities.
As at 31 March 2018, Alternatifbank had total assets of TL 21.9 billion, total loans stood at TL 15.3 billion, customer deposits of TL 10.7 billion and shareholders’ equity of TL 1.1 billion.
