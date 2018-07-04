Qatar’s Commercial Bank extends '60 seconds' remittances to Nepal and Pakistan

The ‘60 seconds’ online remittance service was first introduced by Commercial Bank last year to bank accounts in India, and the initiative has since been extended to the Philippines, Sri Lanka and now Nepal and Pakistan. Catering for Qatar’s large expatriate populations, Commercial Bank customers can send funds instantly to Habib Bank accounts in Pakistan, or within 20 minutes to other bank accounts. For customers sending funds to Nepal, this is within 60 seconds to Global IME Bank accounts, and same day credit for transfers initiated to other affiliated Nepalese banks.

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, Qatar’s first private bank, has extended its best in class ‘60 seconds’ online remittances to Nepal and Pakistan. Customers can now send money home to Nepal and Pakistan in less than a minute using Commercial Bank’s award winning Mobile Banking App or Internet Banking.

Commercial Bank EGM, Head of Retail and Consumer Banking, Amit Sah said: “Commercial Bank is the best remittance bank in Qatar, offering a fast and easy service combined with competitive rates and fees for our customers. We have invested in our Internet and Mobile Banking platforms to create a world class remittance service and we are delighted to provide our unique ‘60 seconds’ remittances to Nepal, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.”

Remitting money using Commercial Bank's simple, secure and convenient Mobile Banking App and Internet Banking offers many advantages to Nepalese and Pakistani customers, as it eliminates the need to spend time in queues at exchange houses and they can transact at their convenience, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The online remittance service also features market leading exchange rates and competitively priced fees.

