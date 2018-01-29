QPIC posts KD 16.03 million (US$ 53.08 million) for the nine months ended 31 December 2017

Kuwait City: : QPIC - Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C.P. - announced a net profit of KD 16.03 million (US$ 53.08 million) for the first nine months of 2017-18, compared to KD 16.57 million (US$ 54.87 million) for the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the nine months stood at 15.39 fils (US$ 50.96 cents) compared to 15.94 fils (US$ 52.78 cents) during the same period last year, down by 3 per cent compared to the same period last year due to the increased acquisition expenses QPIC recently made. Consolidated gross profit increased 18 per cent to reach KD 55.27 million (US$ 183.01 million) from KD 46.82 million (US$ 155.03 million) reported for the same period last year owing to the increase in sales during the period.

Total assets stood at KD 629.59 million (US$ 2.08 billion) as at 31 December 2017, compared to KD 608.77 million (US$ 2.00 billion) on 31 March 2017, representing an increase of 3 per cent. This is mainly due to the consolidation of its new subsidiary, Inshaa Holding Co., as at 31 December 2017. Commenting on the results, QPIC’s Chairman, Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, said:

