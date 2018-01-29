QPIC posts KD 16.03 million (US$ 53.08 million) for the nine months ended 31 December 2017
Kuwait City: : QPIC - Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C.P. - announced a net profit of KD 16.03 million (US$ 53.08 million) for the first nine months of 2017-18, compared to KD 16.57 million (US$ 54.87 million) for the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the nine months stood at 15.39 fils (US$ 50.96 cents) compared to 15.94 fils (US$ 52.78 cents) during the same period last year, down by 3 per cent compared to the same period last year due to the increased acquisition expenses QPIC recently made.
Consolidated gross profit increased 18 per cent to reach KD 55.27 million (US$ 183.01 million) from KD 46.82 million (US$ 155.03 million) reported for the same period last year owing to the increase in sales during the period.
Commenting on the results, QPIC’s Chairman, Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, said:
QPIC’s Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sadoun Ali, said:
“Despite the marginal increase in our expenses that was led by the acquisitions we made recently, the achieved results were in line with our expectations and long-term outlook that initially led us to diversify our investments. QPIC maintained positive profitability levels throughout its subsidiaries and associates, and we expect them to further enhance in the upcoming future, supported with the added value of our new investments.”
Established in 2004, Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company (QPIC) is a public shareholding company with a total capital of one hundred and ten million Kuwaiti dinars distributed over a billion and one hundred million shares. Our Investments portfolio combines stakes of Kuwait’s largest petrochemical projects such as Equate Petrochemicals, The Kuwait Olefins Company (TKOC) and Kuwait Aromatics (KARO). In addition to our significant stakes being a majority shareholder in Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), National Petroleum Services Company (NAPESCO), United Oil Projects (UOP) as well as Inshaa Holding Company. QPIC financial year starts on April 1st, and ends in March 31st of every year.
QPIC is part of Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) group - one of the biggest holding companies in the Middle East and North Africa, with consolidated assets of US$ 32.7 billion as at 31 December 2016. The Group has significant ownership interests in over 60 companies operating across 24 countries. The group's main business sectors are financial services, media, real estate and manufacturing. Through its core companies, subsidiaries and affiliates, KIPCO also has interests in the education and medical sectors.