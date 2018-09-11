Profile Software at the Annual Middle East Banking Innovation Summit in Dubai
Profile Software, an international financial solutions provider, announced today that it participates as a Bronze Sponsor in the 8th Annual Middle East Banking Innovation Summit, taking place on 17-18 September 2018 in Dubai (UAE), presenting its newly launched and award-winning Banking and Investment Management solutions.
During this event, professional delegates will have the opportunity to discuss with Profile Software’s executives about its leading FinTech solutions that offer flexibility, innovation and compliance to international standards as well as easy integration, therefore enhancing business processes and increasing customer satisfaction so as to enable agility across operations and to efficiently respond to evolving market challenges: Profile’s solutions include:
- Axia & IMSplus: the award-winning Investment Management platforms for advanced Wealth, Asset and Fund Management, Insurance Investment Management, Personal/Private Banking, Robo Advisory and Custody operations as a cloud/web-based, omni-channel system over an automated and risk-free architectural environment.
- next: the internationally implemented Digital Banking system available in the Cloud and SaaS, covering Core Banking, Lending and Loans, Payments, Alternative Finance and FinTech requirements.
- Acumennet: the comprehensive Front-to-Back Office Treasury platform, covering all financial instruments, including very complex structures.
- RiskAvert: the complete and modern Risk, Capital Management and Regulatory Reporting platform for Credit, Market, Operational and Liquidity Risk according to the international frameworks (Basel ΙΙΙ, IFRS9), supporting XBRL validation and conversion functions.
At its stand, Profile Software will be presenting among others its FMS.next Digital Banking solution, which incorporates the entire spectrum of banking operations on a single platform to also deliver on future goals with ease. It supports banking in the digital era through online and powerful features for client onboarding, transactions, loans, mortgages, automated credit scoring and payments. The company will also present its Robo Advisory solution for complete automation of Investment Management operations or utilised as a hybrid advisory service.
The 8th Annual Middle East Banking Innovation Summit will bring together over 450 senior industry experts and leaders, to explore the emerging technologies, developments and trends revolutionising the sector, as well as the new opportunities arising for financial institutions throughout the UAE. To register for the Summit please follow the link here.
-Ends-
About Profile Software
Founded in 1990, Profile Software ( www.profilesw.com ) is a specialised software solutions provider with offices in key financial centers and a presence in 35 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and America delivering market-proven solutions to the Investment Management and Banking industries. Following the successful acquisition of Login SA, the Paris-based treasury software provider, the range of solutions offering has been enriched, whilst these can also be implemented as stand-alone. Profile Software is recognised as an established and trusted partner by international industry specific advisory firms. Profile Software’s solutions enable organisations to align their business and IT strategies, while providing the necessary business agility to proactively respond to the ever-changing market conditions.© Press Release 2018
