Profile Software at the Annual Middle East Banking Innovation Summit in Dubai 

Profile Software, an international financial solutions provider, announced today that it participates as a Bronze Sponsor in the 8th Annual Middle East Banking Innovation Summit, taking place on 17-18 September 2018 in Dubai (UAE), presenting its newly launched and award-winning Banking and Investment Management solutions. During this event, professional delegates will have the opportunity to discuss with Profile Software’s executives about its leading FinTech solutions that offer flexibility, innovation and compliance to international standards as well as easy integration, therefore enhancing business processes and increasing customer satisfaction so as to enable agility across operations and to efficiently respond to evolving market challenges: Profile’s solutions include: Axia & IMSplus: the award-winning Investment Management platforms for advanced Wealth, Asset and Fund Management, Insurance Investment Management, Personal/Private Banking, Robo Advisory and Custody operations as a cloud/web-based, omni-channel system over an automated and risk-free architectural environment.

next: the internationally implemented Digital Banking system available in the Cloud and SaaS, covering Core Banking, Lending and Loans, Payments, Alternative Finance and FinTech requirements.

Acumen net : the comprehensive Front-to-Back Office Treasury platform, covering all financial instruments, including very complex structures.

: the comprehensive Front-to-Back Office Treasury platform, covering all financial instruments, including very complex structures. RiskAvert: the complete and modern Risk, Capital Management and Regulatory Reporting platform for Credit, Market, Operational and Liquidity Risk according to the international frameworks (Basel ΙΙΙ, IFRS9), supporting XBRL validation and conversion functions.

At its stand, Profile Software will be presenting among others its FMS.next Digital Banking solution, which incorporates the entire spectrum of banking operations on a single platform to also deliver on future goals with ease. It supports banking in the digital era through online and powerful features for client onboarding, transactions, loans, mortgages, automated credit scoring and payments. The company will also present its Robo Advisory solution for complete automation of Investment Management operations or utilised as a hybrid advisory service.

