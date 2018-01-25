Prestigious UK medical clothing supplier announces Middle Eastern partnership

Attending Arab Health for the first time, Alexandra has joined forces with UAE’s Eterna Garment Industries FZC, to offer their unique experience and capability to the wider Middle Eastern market.

A prestigious UK clothing supplier has announced they will soon be supplying uniforms to medical and healthcare teams across the Middle East.

For over 160 years Alexandra has been designing, manufacturing and selling workwear for the healthcare sector and wider markets. The international retailer is the largest supplier of workwear to the NHS and each year they supply 20,000 different styles to more than 45,000 businesses direct from their UK warehouse.

The company now have a fully staffed showroom and sales team based in Dubai and are on hand to supply uniforms to organisations across the Gulf region. These include medical outlets such as care homes, dental services, hospitals and veterinary practices, as well as Government and educational authorities and private businesses.

They maintain a consistent 95% availability all year round on the most popular lines and as a Group despatch over 19 million parcels throughout the UK, Europe and across the globe. Over 400,000 nurses wear Alexandra garments every day.

In 2002, Alexandra was awarded the Royal Warrant for workwear services to the British Royal household, a proudly held accolade that has continued to be maintained to this day. No other company in Europe offers the extensive range and choice of professional workwear products, off the shelf, that Alexandra does.

Adrian Baker, International Sales Manager at Alexandra, said: “We are so excited to be exhibiting at Arab Health this year and I really look forward to networking with healthcare providers throughout the region. Our partnership with Eterna means that we now have a fully staffed showroom and sales team based in Dubai, headed up by Deepak Jethwani – a seasoned expert with many years’ experience of the healthcare market.”

As well as the local sourcing and manufacturing capability the company can now offer in UAE, they also have a well-established supply and logistics chain across the world.

Alexandra’s Managing Director, Martin Lyne, will also be attending Arab Health. He added: “This is the first time Alexandra has exhibited at Arab Health. We see this as a tremendous opportunity to showcase our heritage to a wider audience, sharing our experience and capability as a trusted provider of healthcare solutions.”

Arab Health will take place from 29 January – 1 February 2018 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. Throughout the exhibition the Alexandra team will be based on UK Pavilion stand H7 C16A.

