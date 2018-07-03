Pioneers Securities wins  the membership of  the board of directors of Egypt Clearing

Pioneers Securities Company (one of Pioneers Holding Company) won the seat of board of directors of Misr Clearing & Depository Company (MCDC) for brokerage companies in the elections of the board of directors Egyptian Board of Directors ( egypt clearing company ) (EGM) held on 2/7/2018. The chairman of Pioneers Securities Company Mr. Mustafa Ibrahim Fawzi won it , he occupied the first place among ten candidates on 3 seats for For the membership of the Board of Directors of the brokering companies.

Mr. Mostafa Ibrahim Fawzy, who is a member of the Board of Directors of Misr Clearing Company, ran into the elections of the board of directors of misr clearing company in many of the objectives and visions that he plans to achieve during the years of the Board of Directors' session course , the most important of which is to maximize the company's revenues by investing in revenue generating areas. And adds with the company's current areas. The election program of the chairman of Pioneers securities aims to put Egypt clearing an investment map over medium and long term to enter into some areas of future investment attractiveness, such as investment in financial technology companies and immediate payment, as well as working on the modernization and the development of the infrastructure and the technology of Egypt for clearing to prepare for the government proposals that will increase the daily trading rates, which will achieve abundant returns for the company and macroeconomic . One of the main objectives of the electoral programIs the trend to develop the real estate investments of the company.