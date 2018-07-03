Pioneers Securities wins the membership of the board of directors of Egypt Clearing
Pioneers Securities Company (one of Pioneers Holding Company) won the seat of board of directors of Misr Clearing & Depository Company (MCDC) for brokerage companies in the elections of the board of directors Egyptian Board of Directors ( egypt clearing company ) (EGM) held on 2/7/2018. The chairman of Pioneers Securities Company Mr. Mustafa Ibrahim Fawzi won it , he occupied the first place among ten candidates on 3 seats for For the membership of the Board of Directors of the brokering companies.
Mr. Mostafa Ibrahim Fawzy, who is a member of the Board of Directors of Misr Clearing Company, ran into the elections of the board of directors of misr clearing company in many of the objectives and visions that he plans to achieve during the years of the Board of Directors' session course , the most important of which is to maximize the company's revenues by investing in revenue generating areas. And adds with the company's current areas. The election program of the chairman of Pioneers securities aims to put Egypt clearing an investment map over medium and long term to enter into some areas of future investment attractiveness, such as investment in financial technology companies and immediate payment, as well as working on the modernization and the development of the infrastructure and the technology of Egypt for clearing to prepare for the government proposals that will increase the daily trading rates, which will achieve abundant returns for the company and macroeconomic . One of the main objectives of the electoral programIs the trend to develop the real estate investments of the company.
About mr Mustafa Ibrahim Fawzi
Mr. Mostafa Ibrahim Fawzy - Chairman of Pioneers Securities Company – is a financial expert in the banking sector and the non-banking financial services sector for more than 25 years.He held several leadership positions in the Egyptian banking sector, including several banks, including Barclays Bank Egypt and Kuwait National Investment Company.He also held several positions in the companies operating in the non-banking financial sector through managing several companies working in the field of the Egyptian stock exchange.Has a Bachelor of Business Administration, Cairo University, 1992Has a Master of Business Administration, Finance specialization , Eslsca University.
Pioneers Securities Company is an Egyptian shareholding company subject to the Investment Law No. 230 of 1989, No. 8 of 1997 and the Capital Market Law No. 95 of 1995, and its purpose is to carry out the brokerage business in securities.The company started its activity on 21/7/1997 with the license of the Capital Market Authority No. 129 under the name of Pioneers Securities company . The company's capital is 65 million Egyptian pounds.The company works to develop and provide all services related to investment in the non-banking financial sector in Egypt, through the provision of securities trading services bought and sold in the same session and the securities trading service margin purchase system, And the transfer of ownership of non-listed companies (OTC) as well as the research and development management services.
About Pioneers Holding Group PHC
Pioneers Holding Group is an Egyptian shareholding company listed in the Egyptian Stock Exchange. It is one of the leading investment and financial services groups in the region. It is acquiring, restructuring and establishing new projects in three main specialized sectors: the non-banking financial services sector, Contracting and industrial sector. The company is one of the largest investment entities, not only the financial non banking sector Contracting and industrial sector in the Egyptian market, but in the Arab region as a whole, under its umbrella currently includes 57 subsidiary companies , including 9 companies listed in the Egyptian stock exchange. The company's capital is 3.6 billion pounds© Press Release 2018
