New york-based sigma ratings and bahrain fintech bay announce plan to launch artificial intelligence driven non-credit risk rating services in the middle east
Manama: Bahrain FinTech Bay (“BFB”) and the Fintech Consortium (“FTC”) have announced today a partnership with Sigma Ratings (“Sigma”), a U.S. based Fintech startup developing artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven non-credit risk rating services.
Sigma Ratings, first launched at MIT in 2017, provides new insight on non-credit risk vulnerabilities, with a focus on governance and financial crime risk such as money laundering, corruption and terrorist financing. Sigma uses deep domain expertise coupled with advanced algorithms and big data analytics technology to unlock new insights that help global corporates, sovereigns, emerging market companies and investors make better risk decisions. Utilizing both public and private data, Sigma dynamically tracks company-level non-credit risks across multiple jurisdictions.
Stuart Jones, CEO and Founder of Sigma, said, “We are delighted to work with Bahrain Fintech Bay and Fintech Consortium to launch our AI non-credit risk ratings platform in the region. Normalizing non-credit risk is critical for building counterparty trust, strengthening business relationships and attracting new investment in an increasingly complex world. We believe our technology is deeply needed and uniquely positioned to transform the capabilities of financial institutions in the GCC and broader Middle East.”
About Sigma Ratings
Sigma Ratings (“Sigma”) uses advanced algorithms to assess company-level non-credit risks (e.g., governance and financial crime compliance). Its mission is to help make the world more open and transparent by incentivizing and highlighting good corporate behavior. The leadership team includes professionals with more than 50 years of combined experience in government, finance, law and emerging markets – including deep domain expertise on counter illicit finance-related matters. The Sigma team is supported by dedicated technology experts with experience working in top data analytics firms, as well as Defense Department DARPA projects specific to natural language processing and machine learning.
For more information on Sigma Ratings visit http://sigmaratings.com/
About The Bahrain FinTech Bay
The Bahrain FinTech Bay will be the leading FinTech Hub in Middle East, located in the Arcapita Building, Bahrain. Bahrain FinTech Bay will provide a physical hub to incubate insightful, scalable and impactful FinTech initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programs, curated activities, educational opportunities and collaborative platforms. Bahrain FinTech Bay partners with governmental bodies, financial institutions, corporates, consultancy firms, universities, associations, media agencies, venture capital and FinTech start-ups to bring the full spectrum of financial market participants and stakeholders together.
For more information on Bahrain FinTech Bay visit http://bahrainfintechbay.com/
About FinTech Consortium
The FinTech Consortium is a Singapore-based FinTech Incubator and ecosystem builder that aims to further the development, interaction and acceleration of FinTech ecosystems. FTC foster synergies among market players, including government bodies, financial institutions, corporates, investors and innovators, who believe that technology can bring added value to the financial industry.
For more information on FinTech Consortium visit http://www.fintech-consortium.com/© Press Release 2018