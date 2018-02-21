National Bank of Fujairah cements leading status as trade finance expert at the GTR Mena Trade & Export Finance Week 2018

National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC, announced today that it has concluded its successful participation at the 15th edition of the GTR Mena Trade & Export Finance Week 2018 which took place in Dubai between 19th to 22nd February. With established links to the region's primary trade bodies, financial institutions and regulators, the event is the premier platform to cement NBF’s position as the leading trade finance expert amongst stakeholders from across the Middle Eastern trade supply chain. The bank’s stand reflects its growing commitment to supporting businesses in the UAE as well as reiterating its leading market position in trade finance amongst more than 700 delegates of the Mena region’s trade experts, fintech innovators, government bodies, and corporates of all sizes. With the massive contribution that businesses make to the overall economy, this event enables all decision-makers to reflect on working together to strengthen the business community’s capabilities in the UAE and beyond.

Commenting on the event, Vince Cook, NBF ’s CEO said “We are proud to be present at this year’s GTR Mena Trade & Export Finance Week 2018 as it is a great platform to network with leading industry stakeholders and participate in thought-provoking discussions. High-caliber events like this help us cement our position as the preferred partner for businesses in the UAE, in addition to boosting our efforts aimed at propelling regional and international trade out of the UAE. We had the pleasure to meet the industry’s movers and shakers, and share our trade finance expertise to fuel further development in this space.” NBF is a member of and a regular participant at the International Chamber of Commerce's UAE Chapter highlighting its growing reputation as the leading provider of trade finance solutions. Since its launch, the bank has showed unparalleled commitment to supporting its clients succeed by extending end-to-end lending solutions. It boasts an extensive network of correspondent banks both in the UAE and abroad offers a one-stop shop for all its clients’ export requirements as well as a dedicated team offering tailored solutions for import activities. To provide a seamless and user-friendly experience, the bank continues to innovate its digital offerings through the NBF Direct platform to enable clients to fulfil their requirements in real-time including, letters of credit, trust receipt or sales and receivable financing requirements.

