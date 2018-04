More than USD106 billion worth of projects being developed in the GCC's water industry

Abu Dhabi, UAE: More than USD106 billion worth of projects in the GCC’s water industry are being developed, launched or tendered to suppliers in the region. The progress of these projects and latest trends within the industry will be analysed at the Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks Abu Dhabi and Wet Infrastructure Summit, taking place from 2 to 3 May 2018 at the Sofitel Corniche Hotel. Industry leaders will convene in the UAE capital to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the water industry in the GCC region, and review best practices for water projects delivered worldwide.

The event is being held under the patronage of Abu Dhabi City Municipality and is organized by Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM). The event will provide updates and strategies for optimising stormwater, drainage, sewerage, and irrigation projects, as well as details of on-going and future projects in the region. This event is collocated with Wet Infrastructure Summit, supported by the UAE Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, and will cover the GCC’s projects related to water supply, treatment and storage, flood management, and desalination.

