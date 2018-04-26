More than USD106 billion worth of projects being developed in the GCC's water industry

Industry leaders will convene in the UAE capital to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the water industry in the GCC region, and review best practices for water projects delivered worldwide.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: More than USD106 billion worth of projects in the GCC’s water industry are being developed, launched or tendered to suppliers in the region. The progress of these projects and latest trends within the industry will be analysed at the Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks Abu Dhabi and Wet Infrastructure Summit, taking place from 2 to 3 May 2018 at the Sofitel Corniche Hotel.

This event is collocated with Wet Infrastructure Summit, supported by the UAE Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, and will cover the GCC’s projects related to water supply, treatment and storage, flood management, and desalination.

These events will be held with the participation of a number of key government entities and authorities including Abu Dhabi City Municipality Ministry of Infrastructure Development – UAE; Dubai Municipality and Dubai South – Government of Dubai. There will also be attendance from Ras Al Khaimah Municipality; Ministry of Works – Bahrain; Ministry of Municipalities & Water Resources – Oman; Ministry of Electricity & Water – Kuwait; Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation – Egypt; National Water Company of Saudi Arabia and Saline Water Conversion Corporation - Saudi Arabia.

