Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One announces strategic partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank offering an exceptional payment plan for its apartments and villas

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One; a luxurious & elegant lifestyle community, and located minutes away from Downtown Dubai. It brings together a 7-km crystal lagoon, a 14-km boardwalk, 8.4-km cycling and running track, sweeping parklands and breath-taking architecture. The beautiful, luxurious community offers the most central freehold villa and apartment properties in the heart of the city’s center.

The flexible payment plan offers buyers financing of up to 80% for ready and off-plan units. A reﬁnancing option is also available. With low-profit rates of 3.74%, the offer entails a complete basket of home financing solutions. The profit rate is based on reducing balance and is controlled by EIBOR. The payment plan also offers various solutions for non-resident & multiple property owners.

“We are proud of our partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank in this specific project and we look forward to future tie ups as well. We have already delivered 300 villas and we are very pleased with the interest that potential home owners and investors have shown in it so far. We are eager to provide more people the opportunity to choose a future life at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One,” said Mr. Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman and CEO of Meydan Group.