Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One announces strategic partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank offering an exceptional payment plan for its apartments and villas
United Arab Emirates - Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One, announces a strategic partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank to offer customers an exceptional extended payment plan for its luxury apartments and villas.
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One; a luxurious & elegant lifestyle community, and located minutes away from Downtown Dubai. It brings together a 7-km crystal lagoon, a 14-km boardwalk, 8.4-km cycling and running track, sweeping parklands and breath-taking architecture. The beautiful, luxurious community offers the most central freehold villa and apartment properties in the heart of the city’s center.
“We are proud of our partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank in this specific project and we look forward to future tie ups as well. We have already delivered 300 villas and we are very pleased with the interest that potential home owners and investors have shown in it so far. We are eager to provide more people the opportunity to choose a future life at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One,” said Mr. Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman and CEO of Meydan Group.
