Ministry of Agriculture Supports Mazraati Academy Sponsored by Wadi Group
Cairo, Egypt: Dr. Mona Mehrez, Deputy Minister of Agriculture for Animal Resources, Fisheries and Poultry, today supported the inauguration of Mazraati Academy, the first academy in Egypt and the Middle East offering specialized training courses in animal, poultry and fish production. Her participation reaffirms the support of Egyptian government for this initiative, which aims to bolster animal and poultry production in Egypt. The opening ceremony, which was held at the Greek Campus of the American University in Cairo, was attended by 2000 invitees. During the Mazraati Academy launch ceremony, Wadi Group, one of Egypt's largest agribusiness groups, announced its sponsorship of the Academy.
“Wadi Group has extensive regional and international experience in poultry production and related industries and services,” said Tony Freiji Wadi, President and CEO, Wadi Group. “We seek to encourage initiatives and programs that contribute to preparing new technical cadres to work in animal and poultry production, as well as aquaculture. Mazraati Academy is one of the most important initiatives that we proudly support. It is the first of its kind in the region to offer specialized training courses in these respective fields. We consider human resources the most important factor in modernizing and developing food supply chains in Egypt and the Academy shares our vision for the development of technical cadres strongly required in these disciplines".
Wadi Group and other industry experts contribute to providing technical knowledge and scientific disciplines required for the Mazraati Academy. The Academy aims to qualify technical cadres for the job market through a number of training courses specialized in animal and poultry production, vaccination, veterinary care, feeds, breeding, fish farms and others. Following completion of the online courses, participants are required to pass exams in order to receive an attendance certificate. The Academy provides workshops and site visits to factories, poultry and fish farms, to give students the opportunity to gain first-hand experience on the topics they studied theoretically. At a later stage, Mazraati Academy will prepare a database of qualified graduates so that specialized companies can recruit them for job vacancies.
Wadi Group enjoys the heritage and expertise of more than half a century in the agribusiness industry throughout the MENA region. Launched in Egypt in 1984 with a small-scale poultry operation, today Wadi Group successfully operates 12 subsidiaries with 10 brands over three distinct sectors: Dawagen, Sina'at and Mazareh. The synergy that Wadi Group has developed between the various sectors has been crucial to improving efficiency and ensuring sustainability. Wadi Group has turned the desert green, helped make poultry an affordable household staple, and has successfully integrated industry across the supply chain, while also playing an instrumental role in ensuring grain-handling logistics are as safe and efficient as possible. The Group has continuously succeeded in bringing positive change to the businesses in which they operate. They deliver what they promise as a testimony to their slogan: “To achieve. To lead”.
For further information, please contact:
Engy Emad
Media Relations Manager
TRACCS Egypt
Mobile: 010 0900 2207
Email: engy.emad@traccs.net