Meraas announces Port de La Mer, the first residential community at La Mer

Port de La Mer is located at the tip of the North Peninsula at La Mer, a world-class beachfront destination with a unique mix of shopping, dining, leisure, entertainment, hospitality and residential options. The Port de la Mer masterplan has been designed to offer a charming marina and waterfront lifestyle that appeals to families around the world. The private residential community will comprise a stunning collection of one- to four-bedroom apartments with magnificent sea views, pastel-hued exteriors and verdant greenery that cascades down from each balcony to the rich blue marina beneath.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Meraas has revealed the first details of Port de La Mer, a new residential neighbourhood at La Mer. Inspired by the allure of the Mediterranean, the exclusive freehold community will include apartments designed with a timeless aesthetic, the first of which have been released to the market, as well as a 192-berth superyacht marina.

Boasting terracotta rooflines and whitewashed stonework, the tranquil waterfront will feature a range of fashionable boutiques and restaurants, set in bustling piazzas. It will also include a selection of four- and five-star hotels and a private beach.

His Excellency Abdulla Al Habbai, Group Chairman of Meraas, said: “In line with a focus on developing enriching living experiences and environments, as outlined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the Dubai Plan 2021, Meraas is committed to creating places where families can come together to share and enjoy more of the things that they love. This journey ultimately begins in communities where people have an opportunity to make a home and a life for themselves, and is essential for Dubai as the city strives to set a global benchmark for happiness and positivity.

“With the Mediterranean being synonymous with both health and well-being, Port de La Mer is envisioned as a place where families can enjoy these influences through their interactions with the natural and built environment. The presence of a superyacht marina will add a touch of class and ensure Port de La Mer is a worthy addition to our expanding real estate portfolio, which already includes thriving communities at Meraas destinations.”

Work is already underway on the first properties at Port de La Mer in an area called La Côte, comprising approximately 400 tastefully appointed apartments and a two-storey penthouse in an exclusive collection of five low-rise buildings. Each apartment will benefit from a contemporary design and spacious open-plan layouts, panoramic views of the sea and marina as well as quiet pedestrian streets.

Modern interior design philosophies will be applied throughout the apartments at Port de La Mer, evoking a refreshing sense of openness and individuality. The homes will maximise the use of natural light to capture the sunrise and sunset over the marina, while enhancing a feeling of connectedness between the indoor spaces and the panoramic sea views outside.

The buildings will integrate sleek, high-quality materials and endorse best-in-class international standards with meticulous attention to detail. The residences will combine modern architecture and interior design with a range of world-class amenities, including several large swimming pools, gyms, a private beach and a marina. Building podiums and bridges will help knit this picturesque setting together and allow residents to move freely through open spaces, while controlled vehicle access ensures a safe playing environment for children.

Given the health, happiness and relaxation benefits associated with living next to the sea, the marina will play a central role in promoting Port de La Mer as a retreat from modern-day life.

With excellent road and sea connections, yacht owners will be able to take in the spectacular coastline at their leisure, while residents can reach one of Dubai’s famous shopping malls or board a flight to over 240 destinations in no time at all. Residences at Port de La Mer are in proximity to La Mer and just 10 minutes from City Walk, a design-inspired open-air lifestyle destination by Meraas.

La Côte is set for completion in Q4 2020.

About Meraas

Meraas is dedicated to making Dubai and the UAE better for people to live, work and play in. We design for a diverse mix of people to stimulate a creative urban culture where the next generation of ideas, businesses and communities can take root. Our investments ensure a better future for generations to come and extend across different sectors including food, retail, leisure, hospitality, health and education. Our destinations, which include City Walk, The Beach, Boxpark, Last Exit, The Outlet Village, Kite Beach, Al Seef, La Mer, The Yard and Bluewaters, are open places for communities to socialise, explore, learn, play, create and innovate.

About La Mer

La Mer is a world-class beachfront destination built by Meraas around 2.5 kilometres of pristine beach that incorporates a minimalist and contemporary design with 128 shops, cafes and restaurants, and a unique mix of leisure, entertainment, hospitality and residential lifestyle options. Comprising three areas – La Mer South, La Mer North and Laguna – La Mer is home to Roxy Cinemas, Laguna Waterpark and Hawa Hawa, the first inflatable playground of its kind outside of East Asia, as well as the first freehold master developed community in the heart of Jumeirah, called Port de La Mer.

Inspired by the allure of the Mediterranean, the private neighbourhood of Port de La Mer will feature a stunning collection of homes at the tip of the North Peninsula at La Mer. Combining modern architecture and interior design, the exclusive freehold residences will overlook a private beach and a 192-berth marina, where superyachts bob to the rhythm of the ocean. The community will also feature luxury hotels and bustling piazzas filled with fashionable boutiques and restaurants, while residents will have access to a wide range of convenient amenities and services.

Spanning more than 13.4 million square feet of existing and reclaimed land, La Mer takes inspiration from the way that the sea carries treasures like driftwood, timber, rusted metal and barrels to shore to create a magical sight. This theme resonates throughout the undulating layout, architecture and décor, resulting in quiet and leisurely spaces where people can feel at ease from the moment they arrive. Sun loungers, cosy palm-shaded day rooms and water sports equipment are also available for rent.

