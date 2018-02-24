M Hotel Downtown by Millennium Announced as Hospitality Partner of Nadanam 2018

The idyllic M Hotel Downtown by Millennium transported its global guests to an urban haven, experiencing authentic Arabian hospitality and culture, offering a variety of indoor and outdoor, state of the art fitness, entertainment and leisure facilities, a lavish menu of spa experiences, and a collection of exquisite rooms and suites with stylish furnishings. It also offers convenience for the delegates for thee hotel’s easy access to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Dubai’s leading modern-contemporary destination M Hotel Downtown by Millennium was the destination of choice for the visiting delegation for the highly-anticipated South Indian festival “Nadanam 2018”.

Cornelia Erhardt, the hotel’s General Manager said, “Guests experienced the essence of an authentic city escape in the dynamic setting of Dubai. Unrivalled views of downtown, a sultry ambience and unprecedented hospitality are amongst the benefits that we provided to our guests. The delegations expressed delight at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium’s signature expression of understated elegance in a relaxed and sophisticated setting.”

Nadanam 2018 showcased a documentary Sivam, and saw performances from local aces like Padma Shri Kalamanadalam Sivan Namboodiri who offered a Koodiyattam performance, and global superstar Manju Warrier who did an enthralling Kuchipudi performance. Most noteworthy, this dance was her first ever performance in Dubai. Other highlights included a keli show which is a fusion of Indian drums and violin courtesy of Pathmasree Mattannoor Shankaran Kutty Marar and Sree Shabareesh Prabhakar.

“It was our pleasure to partner with a distinctive event like Nadanam 2018 and support a culturally rich show that offers insight into some of the most celebrated forms of Indian art and dance,” she concluded.

