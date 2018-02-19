MOTC, MEEZA Sign Agreement on Cloud Computing Services for Gov't Entities

This comes within Ministry’s plans for achieving the strategic objectives of the Qatar Digital Government 2020 Strategy, which aims to create efficiency in government administration, maximize opportunities to make better use of public funds in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030 that aims to ensure fast and reliable accessibility to information technology with reduced operational and capital expenditures.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) and MEEZA, an established Qatari Managed IT Services and Solutions provider, have signed an agreement per which MEEZA will provide government cloud and infrastructure services for government entities in Qatar.

He added that the “Ministry will continue working with its partners in public and private sectors to provide more technological capabilities aiming for better services and knowledge-based economy.”

“The Ministry of Transport and Communications continues its efforts toward achieving the QDG 2020 vision through finding out innovative solutions and enabling the government entities to achieve their goals. Cloud computing services, provided in association with MEEZA, aim to increase operational efficiency of the IT infrastructure and reduce operational costs at government entities,” said Mr. Hassan Jassim Al-Sayed, MOTC’s Assistant Undersecretary of Government Information Technology Sector.

Advertisement

Cloud computing services are compatible with the second version of the MoTC’s National Information Assurance Policy (NIAP). They also follow governance mechanisms based on highest world standards such as ISO certifications for quality management and information defense, as well as the ISO20000, which is the international IT service management (ITSM) standard that enables IT organizations; whether in-house, outsourced or external, to ensure that their ITSM processes are aligned with business needs and world best practice. It also provides guidance on cloud computing services deployment and application.

MEEZA CEO Eng. Ahmad Mohammed Al-Kuwari said; “We are honored to be a reliable partner and driving force toward digital transformation in Qatar. Today’s agreement with the Ministry of Transport and Communications is a one more step closer for us toward achieving our mission. With cloud computing services, government entities will be able to reduce the capital costs of IT infrastructure and relevant software, as well as networking equipment, and to reduce time and efforts needed for IT systems management and maintenance.”

MEEZA, a Qatar Foundation joint venture, is an established end-to-end Managed IT Services & Solutions Provider based in Qatar with the mission of becoming the leading Managed IT Services & Solutions provider in the Middle East and North Africa. MEEZA is helping accelerate the growth of Qatar and the region through the provision of world-class Managed IT Services and Solutions.

-Ends-

About Meeza:

MEEZA, a Qatar Foundation joint venture, is an established end-to-end Managed IT Services & Solutions Provider based in Qatar that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class Managed IT Services and Solutions.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services and IT Security Services, in addition to the expertise in Smart Cities Solutions field. The Company has three Tier III certified data centers, known as M-VAULTs offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks. MEEZA’s State-of-the-art Data Centre M-VAULT 2 is LEED Platinum certified where M-VAULT 3 is LEED Gold certified.

© Press Release 2018