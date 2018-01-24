MEPCO and WASCO Attend 15th International Saudi PPPP 2018 Exhibition in Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Middle East and Africa’s leading vertically-integrated paper manufacturer, the Middle East Paper Co. ( MEPCO ), showcases its latest product innovations serving the packaging industries at the 15 th edition of the Saudi Print, Pack, Plastics, and Petrochem Exhibition. MEPCO participate alongside its wholly-owned waste management arm, WASCO, which is responsible for supplying MEPCO roughly 90% of its raw material.

“MEPCO is a KSA-based entity with international aspirations. Participating in exhibitions that have this same international outlook will not only benefit MEPCO but also the local industry and the economy on a whole. MEPCO continues to deliver innovative containerboard and paperboard products to its customers while carrying out customer service excellence. We currently deliver our products throughout the world and are always looking for new market entry opportunities. This exhibition is an excellent platform to develop new relationships and strengthen existing ones.”

“We are pleased to join Saudi PPPP to develop new business and create fruitful cooperation with key players in the packaging industries with the aim to extend our local, regional, and international presence. Our efforts are aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, making a vital contribution towards enhancing the nation’s trade while achieving our business objectives.”

MEPCO exports its products from Saudi Arabia to the GCC and the wider Middle East & Africa region; furthermore, it has developed a growing presence in South Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

The four-day event is one of the best-attended trade shows in the region with over 16,500 visitors. The packaging industry witnesses an annual growth rate of approximately 4% in KSA with investments in the GCC topping USD $2 billion. MEPCO’s current production capacity is roughly half a million tons, which could cover 50% of KSA’s containerboard market demand. WASCO successfully collects over 40% of Saudi Arabia’s waste paper through a fleet of collection trucks in various locations and supplying 26 collection centres around the Kingdom and Middle East.

ABOUT MEPCO:

MEPCO is one of the largest vertically-integrated paper manufacturer in the Middle East and Africa region offering a diverse range of paper products to customers around the world. The Company’s innovative approach to doing business enables it to deliver significant environmental and economic benefit to its home market. MEPCO exports its products from Saudi Arabia to the GCC and wider Middle East & Africa region; furthermore, it has developed a growing presence in South Asia, the Americas and Europe. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, WASCO, MEPCO’s raw materials are sourced from locations across the Kingdom and neighbouring countries. The use of energy- and water-efficient production processes enables MEPCO to offer recycled products to the market, while locally-sourced raw materials provide measurable benefit to the Saudi economy. The Company offers a wide range of containerboard and paperboard products for the large-scale manufacturing and secondary packaging markets. The Company is listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, under Tadawul symbol ‘MEPCO’.



ABOUT WASCO:

Waste Collection & Recycling Co. Ltd. (WASCO) is the largest waste collection and sorting company in the Middle East and Africa. A subsidiary company for MEPCO, WASCO was established in 2004 and specializes in the collection of waste paper and cartons. WASCO has since started collecting other materials including plastic, aluminum and steel and is the first company in Saudi Arabia to manage plastic and metal waste. WASCO’s current collection capability is about 500,000 tons per year, and anticipates growth of up to one million tons in the next five years. WASCO collects the required materials from different sources such as landfills, shopping centers, industries, governmental entities, and also imports from outside KSA. WASCO employs more than 1,000 employees over its range of operations with over 300 collection trucks in various locations in Saudi Arabia with a 24 hour on call services and 24 collection hubs around the Middle East. For more information about WASCO, click here.

