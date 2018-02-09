MARC withdraws rating on SEGI Astana's Danajamin-guaranteed MTN programme
MARC has withdrawn its rating of AAA(fg)/Stable on Segi Astana Sdn Bhd’s (Segi Astana) RM470.0 million Danajamin-guaranteed Medium-Term Notes (MTN) Programme. The rating withdrawal follows the full redemption and subsequent cancellation of the Programme as confirmed by the facility agent on February 7, 2018.
Upon the withdrawal of the rating, MARC’s analytical coverage on Segi Astana is now limited to its recently issued RM415.0 million ASEAN Green MTN Facility (Green MTN), which carries a rating of AA-/Stable. For details on the rating of the Green MTN, please see MARC’s rating announcement on January 4, 2018.
