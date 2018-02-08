MARC affirms AAAIS ratings on Putrajaya Holdings' Islamic Debt Programmes
To date, PJH has constructed and delivered 38 government buildings with a total gross built-up area of 37.5 million sq ft under the build-lease-transfer (BLT) model. Its most recently completed project, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) building, was handed over in July 2017. As with other completed government buildings, PJH has subleased the MACC building to the government under a 25-year lease-and-sublease agreement with the Federal Lands Commissioner. Currently, PJH only has one ongoing government building construction project consisting of nine office buildings in Parcel F, Putrajaya which is expected to be completed by end-2018. As government building construction projects have declined, PJH has steadily increased non-government related projects, namely residential and commercial developments. This has exposed the group to market risk.
Against a backdrop of the challenging outlook for the property market, PJH’s residential projects have recorded lower-than-expected take-up rates. As at end-9M2017, its residential projects, which have a combined gross development value (GDV) of RM1.3 billion for 1,279 units, recorded an average take-up rate of 37.3%. The group’s low land cost for its ongoing projects, which are in Putrajaya, provides some tolerance for the lower take-up rate during the current weak market phase. In addition, PJH has also reduced its residential property development launches to a total GDV of about RM125.9 million during 9M2017 compared to a total GDV of about RM266.6 million during 9M2016.
MARC views that the exposure to property market risk could exert some pressure on the group’s working capital requirement although PJH’s sizeable sublease rental income of about RM1.4 billion p.a. and large cash buffer provide strong counterweight to this concern. The annual rental income is more than sufficient to meet its financial obligations that range between RM480.0 million and RM810.0 million p.a. over the next five years.
MARC notes that PJH has considerable financial flexibility arising from unutilised credit lines of about RM1.6 billion, and creditworthy shareholders KLCC Holdings Sdn Bhd and Khazanah Nasional Berhad. MARC also observes that PJH has increased dividend payments during 9M2017 to RM242.0 million (2016: RM110.0 million) and views that further sharp increases in the dividend quantum could moderate the group’s liquidity position.
The stable ratings outlook reflects MARC’s expectations that PJH’s credit profile would remain commensurate with the ratings. Any significant weakening in credit metrics and/or shareholder support could apply downward pressure on the ratings.
Contacts: Saifuruddin Othman, +603-2717 2945/ saifuruddin@marc.com.my; Taufiq Kamal. +603-2717 2951/ taufiq@marc.com.my.© Press Release 2018