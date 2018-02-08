MARC affirms AAAIS ratings on Putrajaya Holdings' Islamic Debt Programmes

The affirmed ratings are mainly premised on PJH’s healthy cashflows derived from stable and sizeable rental income from the Malaysian government for subleasing government buildings in Putrajaya under long-term lease-and-sublease agreements; the credit strength of PJH’s government-linked major shareholders; and its developmental track record as the master developer of Putrajaya. These factors notwithstanding, the group’s leverage position has remained moderately high in part to fund its ongoing projects.

To date, PJH has constructed and delivered 38 government buildings with a total gross built-up area of 37.5 million sq ft under the build-lease-transfer (BLT) model. Its most recently completed project, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) building, was handed over in July 2017. As with other completed government buildings, PJH has subleased the MACC building to the government under a 25-year lease-and-sublease agreement with the Federal Lands Commissioner. Currently, PJH only has one ongoing government building construction project consisting of nine office buildings in Parcel F, Putrajaya which is expected to be completed by end-2018. As government building construction projects have declined, PJH has steadily increased non-government related projects, namely residential and commercial developments. This has exposed the group to market risk.

Against a backdrop of the challenging outlook for the property market, PJH’s residential projects have recorded lower-than-expected take-up rates. As at end-9M2017, its residential projects, which have a combined gross development value (GDV) of RM1.3 billion for 1,279 units, recorded an average take-up rate of 37.3%. The group’s low land cost for its ongoing projects, which are in Putrajaya, provides some tolerance for the lower take-up rate during the current weak market phase. In addition, PJH has also reduced its residential property development launches to a total GDV of about RM125.9 million during 9M2017 compared to a total GDV of about RM266.6 million during 9M2016.