Limitless reaches more infrastructure milestones at downtown jebel ali
Dubai - Limitless’ Downtown Jebel Ali master development in Dubai has reached more new milestones with Zone 2 infrastructure now complete and the first substation handed over to DEWA.
All underground utilities are now complete at Zone 2 of the 200 hectare mixed-use development, while 90 per cent of work is finished at Zone 4 and 70 per cent in Zone 3.
Meanwhile, a 132 kv substation was completed and handed over to DEWA in October.
Ali Rashid Lootah, Chairman of Limitless, said: “Downtown Jebel Ali has seen major progress in the last few months, and these new milestones reinforce our commitment to the investors who share our vision for our flagship master community. 2017 has been a highly successful year for Limitless, and we look forward to even greater achievements in 2018 and beyond.”
Downtown Jebel Ali has more than 300 third party plots that will contain a mixture of apartment blocks, hotels, offices and retail developments. Many are already operational or under construction.
Stretching 11km along Sheikh Zayed Road, the development is close to Jebel Ali Free Zone and within easy reach of Abu Dhabi, Dubai World Central Airport, the Expo 2020 site and a key attractions in Dubai.
-Ends-© Press Release 2017