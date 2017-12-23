Limitless reaches more infrastructure milestones at downtown jebel ali

Dubai - Limitless’ Downtown Jebel Ali master development in Dubai has reached more new milestones with Zone 2 infrastructure now complete and the first substation handed over to DEWA. All underground utilities are now complete at Zone 2 of the 200 hectare mixed-use development, while 90 per cent of work is finished at Zone 4 and 70 per cent in Zone 3.

Road construction is also complete at Zone 2, and underway at Zones 3 and 4. All infrastructure work at Downtown Jebel Ali is on track for completion in 2018. Meanwhile, a 132 kv substation was completed and handed over to DEWA in October.

Advertisement