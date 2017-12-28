Kuwait’s KIPCO completes $ 331mln seven-year bond issue

Kuwait City: KIPCO – the Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – has announced that it has successfully completed the issuance of a KD 100 million (US$ 331 million) bond issue. This the first ever seven-year corporate dinar bond issue in Kuwait, and was 1.45 times oversubscribed.

‘Issuing Kuwait’s first seven-year corporate dinar bond reflects KIPCO ’s commitment to contributing to the local capital market,’ says company’s Vice Chairman

The joint lead managers on the transaction were Gulf Bank, KAMCO Investment Company and NBK Capital.

The bonds were issued in fixed and floating rate tranches. At close, the fixed rate bond attracted 36% of the transaction allocation and the floating rate bond 64%. The fixed rate bond pays investors a coupon of 5.25% annually, while the floating rate bond pays investors a coupon of 2.25% annually over the declared Central Bank of Kuwait discount rate, with a cap of 1% over the fixed-rate coupon. The bonds were issued at par and will pay coupons semi-annually in arrears.

Advertisement

The bond issue is a continuation of KIPCO ’s strategy of regularly raising money in the debt markets to diversify its investor base and provide financial flexibility to the company. KIPCO is a long-term investor in its businesses and seeks to match this investment strategy with long-term funding.

KIPCO has been proactively extending its debt maturity profile, and has no debt repayments due till mid-2019.

Commenting on the transaction, KIPCO’s Vice Chairman (Executive), Mr Faisal Al Ayyar, said:

“This latest issue, Kuwait’s first ever seven-year corporate dinar bond, is a testament to our continued commitment to contribute to the Kuwait Capital Market. In the past, Kuwaiti dinar bonds have typically been issued for shorter tenures. We are proud to lead the way in offering longer-term investment opportunities.”

He added:

“By issuing these dinar bonds, we have reduced our debt maturity concentration by converting our debt from short-term into longer-term. The funds raised by the bonds will be used to repay existing obligations, stagger our maturities and diversify our investor base.”

“We would like to thank the Kuwait Capital Markets Authority, our investors and our joint lead managers – Gulf Bank, KAMCO Investment Company and NBK Capital – for their assistance and support.”

-Ends-

The KIPCO Group is one of the biggest holding companies in the Middle East and North Africa, with consolidated assets of US$ 32 billion as at 30 September 2017. The Group has significant ownership interests in over 60 companies operating across 24 countries. The group’s main business sectors are financial services, media, real estate and manufacturing. Through its core companies, subsidiaries and affiliates, KIPCO also has interests in the education and medical sectors.

The conversion rate used is US$1 to KD 0.30215

Further information:

Eman Al Awadhi

Group Communications Director

Corporate Communications Department

T: +965 2294 3416

M: +965 6033 6399

Eman.Alawadhi@kipco.com

© Press Release 2017