Kuwait’s KIPCO completes $ 331mln seven-year bond issue
‘Issuing Kuwait’s first seven-year corporate dinar bond reflects KIPCO’s commitment to contributing to the local capital market,’ says company’s Vice Chairman
Kuwait City: KIPCO – the Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – has announced that it has successfully completed the issuance of a KD 100 million (US$ 331 million) bond issue. This the first ever seven-year corporate dinar bond issue in Kuwait, and was 1.45 times oversubscribed.
The joint lead managers on the transaction were Gulf Bank, KAMCO Investment Company and NBK Capital.
KIPCO has been proactively extending its debt maturity profile, and has no debt repayments due till mid-2019.
Commenting on the transaction, KIPCO’s Vice Chairman (Executive), Mr Faisal Al Ayyar, said:
“This latest issue, Kuwait’s first ever seven-year corporate dinar bond, is a testament to our continued commitment to contribute to the Kuwait Capital Market. In the past, Kuwaiti dinar bonds have typically been issued for shorter tenures. We are proud to lead the way in offering longer-term investment opportunities.”
He added:
“By issuing these dinar bonds, we have reduced our debt maturity concentration by converting our debt from short-term into longer-term. The funds raised by the bonds will be used to repay existing obligations, stagger our maturities and diversify our investor base.”
“We would like to thank the Kuwait Capital Markets Authority, our investors and our joint lead managers – Gulf Bank, KAMCO Investment Company and NBK Capital – for their assistance and support.”
-Ends-
The KIPCO Group is one of the biggest holding companies in the Middle East and North Africa, with consolidated assets of US$ 32 billion as at 30 September 2017. The Group has significant ownership interests in over 60 companies operating across 24 countries. The group’s main business sectors are financial services, media, real estate and manufacturing. Through its core companies, subsidiaries and affiliates, KIPCO also has interests in the education and medical sectors.
The conversion rate used is US$1 to KD 0.30215
