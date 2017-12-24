#oil and gas | 24 December, 2017
KPC AND SHELL SIGN a Long Term LNG SUPPLY DEAL
Kuwait – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Shell International Trading Middle East Limited (Shell) have signed a supply agreement to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Kuwait for 15 years from 2020 to help meet the state’s growing energy demand.
The state of Kuwait is embarking on an ambitious path of economic growth. This growth in energy demand needs cleaner burning energy sources such as natural gas, which will contribute to reduce emissions and improve local air quality. Whilst KPC is working towards increasing local natural gas production, there is a pressing requirement to secure imports of natural gas supplies in the meantime.
This agreement reinforces the strong relationship between the parties and Shell’s commitment to KPC and Kuwait.
-Ends-
For media enquiries contact:
Mr. Nureddin Wefati
Head of Media Relations for Middle East & North Africa
Shell EP International
Tel: +971 4 705 5347
Cell: +971 56 216 2409
Nureddin.Wefati@Shell.com
Mr. Hassan Almarashi
Spokesperson Middle East & North Africa
Shell EP International Ltd
Tel: +971 4 705 5783
Cell: +971 56 226 0924
Hassan.Almarashi@Shell.com
© Press Release 2017
© Press Release 2017