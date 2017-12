KPC AND SHELL SIGN a Long Term LNG SUPPLY DEAL

Kuwait – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation KPC ) and Shell International Trading Middle East Limited (Shell) have signed a supply agreement to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Kuwait for 15 years from 2020 to help meet the state’s growing energy demand.The state of Kuwait is embarking on an ambitious path of economic growth. This growth in energy demand needs cleaner burning energy sources such as natural gas, which will contribute to reduce emissions and improve local air quality. Whilst KPC is working towards increasing local natural gas production, there is a pressing requirement to secure imports of natural gas supplies in the meantime.This agreement reinforces the strong relationship between the parties and Shell’s commitment to KPC and Kuwait.