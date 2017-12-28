KFH Continues to Serve Clients Electronically, through Airport Branch

Moreover, the Call Center will be ready to receive calls from clients throughout the day, and will work relentlessly to overcome any problems that might face clients in Kuwait and overseas.

Kuwait : Kuwait Finance House (KFH) announced that it is ready to fulfill its commitments towards its clients during the holiday. The bank will continue to offer various services for its clients in Kuwait and overseas through its website that offers over 150 eservices, in addition to the 24/7 airport branch and other service channels that provide clients with necessary services round the clock.

Further, clients can take advantage of KFH ’s ATM machines (Shamel) that are available at most of the branches in vital locations. KFH offers Mobi Baitok vehicles that serve as mobile branches that allow people to deposit and withdraw cash in addition to other usual transactions.

KFH has additional technical privileges, such as allowing clients to conduct basic banking operations through smart phones on kfhonline application. KFH has recently launched a new e-service that allows KFH customer subscribed to KFH’s SMS Baitak notification service to receive Push message-type notifications – in addition to the regular SMS notifications – onto their smartphones. KFH’s e-Banking customers who are also SMS Baitak subscribers will be able to register to – and receive - the Push messages for free via the KFH Online Smartphone app, and will also be able to receive and view the Push messages using the smartphone apps.

