Interiors Shopper comes to Bahrain

The exhibition will take place from 24 to 26 April 2018 under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa the Prime Minister of Bahrain; at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Manama, Bahrain: Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE) will be taking the growing GCC Interiors market to a new level with its Interiors Expo with the addition of Interiors Shopper.

“’ The new segment called Interiors Shopper provides an innovative sale outlet which is quite simply the showcase for all things related to Décor, Furnishings and Design for sale at discounted prices” adds Exhibition Director Ahmed Suleiman

“We have repositioned our Gulf Interiors Exhibition to its new home which will be simply called Interiors. This change has been taken as a result of years of experience in the market promoting the burgeoning GCC’s home grown interior brands. Regardless of tastes and styles for our homes or offices, we all just consider this to be an expression of ‘Interiors ” says Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of HCE.

“Interiors Shopper will provide small and large companies and designers an outlet to sell their Interiors Products directly to the 8,500 visitors that visit the expo” comments Mr Abdulrahman

Interiors Expo will continue to lead an innovative platform to showcase luxury, creative and modern products for the home or commercial spaces. Features will include a bargain outlet section for visitors to buy designer furniture, furnishings as well as art and décor from around the world.

Interiors Expo’s strategic sponsors Hempel Paints have announced that they will be using the show’s renowned platform to unveil a range of new coating products

Bahrain’s home-grown talents such as Fatima Al Ansari Design and Execution and Mobilia Uno have returned to showcase their offers and services. International companies who will debut at the show for the

first time / include World Tricot – France, JK Cement – UAE , and Tanatel Furniture Company – Saudi Arabia to name a few.

“Over the years we have seen an increasing number of the products coming to our exhibitions under the mark ‘made in the GCC’. The creative industry sector including furnishings, materials and designs is a growing economic sector across the GCC. Excitingly in Bahrain we are seeing a growing pool of creative talent in the interior design sector. We are committed to promoting home-grown talents at the Interiors Expo where visitors will see local manufactures and designs alongside international brands under one strategic brand - Interiors.” Adds Mr Abdulrahman

The new virtual home for Interiors can be found at interiorsexpo.net

The Interiors Expo takes place alongside two other major exhibitions – Gulf Construction Expo and Gulf Property Show, continuing the success of the only integrated B2B and B2C platforms for the construction, interior and property sectors in the Northern Gulf.

