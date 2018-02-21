How Sheraa Sharjah is Helping Young Entrepreneurs, Start-ups Start from Scratch

SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) which has been in the forefront of supporting start-ups and entrepreneurs build businesses that serve as engines for socio-economic development, hosted a workshop on Wednesday on ‘Business Model Canvas’ to help young Emiratis and upcoming entrepreneurs start up their own businesses. “Sheraa’s objective is to teach and encourage young people and entrepreneurs with winning ideas to start their own businesses and create jobs, rather than look for jobs themselves,” emphasised Naser Al Sughaiyer, an expert with Sheraa, advising a predominantly young audience about the importance of turning their ideas into sustainable businesses and coming up with a simple business model.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah activities at Al Majaz Waterfront, which concluded (Wednesday). Sheraa cultivates change makers out of young talent, nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit that celebrates infinite possibilities and building a thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem essentially from scratch, said Al Sughaiyer.

