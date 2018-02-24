HEC Paris in Qatar to offer Masterclass on strategic decision making

The Masterclass, titled ‘Judgement in Strategic Decisions’, will be held on February 26, from 6pm to 7.30pm, at the HEC Paris campus in Tornado Tower, Doha, and will be led by HEC Paris Affiliate Professor Olivier Sibony. Professor Sibony is a renowned consultant and writer specializing in strategy, strategic decision making and the organization of decision processes.

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris in Qatar , one of the world’s leading providers of Executive Education, is hosting a public Masterclass in Doha to raise awareness amongst senior executives of the prestigious HEC Paris Executive MBA (EMBA) and Master’s Degree in Strategic Business Unit Management programs.

The masterclass will provide prospective participants with insight into what they will learn from enrolling in one of HEC Paris’ executive degree programs. The EMBA core curriculum focuses on strategy and leadership and how the current global business environment may have an impact on their decisions. The Master’s program includes a core module on strategy, in which participants learn how to make the right strategic decisions and how to implement them.

“Making strategic decisions is one of the key roles of a senior executive. But what do we really know about how to make these decisions? Decision theory and behavioral sciences shed light on this topic. In this masterclass, we will explore some of the insights they provide, and their implications for decision makers,” said Professor Sibony.

HEC Paris offers in Qatar the Executive MBA (EMBA) and Specialized Master’s degree programs (SBUM) to develop the leaders of today and tomorrow. As a world-leader in Executive Education, HEC Paris recognizes the importance of Executive Education in enhancing employment prospects in today’s increasingly competitive market.

Keeping with the HEC Paris Executive MBA motto “transform yourself, transform your career”, the EMBA program enables participants to develop themselves and take their careers to the next level. During the 16-month program, they will learn from top-level faculty and fellow participants who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise from a range of industries to the classroom.

The Master’s program is specifically designed for professionals and entrepreneurs looking to enhance their leadership and management skills. Program content is frequently updated to account for changes in the economic environment and evolving needs of participants. The latest revision to the program allows participants to follow one of three specially created tracks based on their career aspirations: General Management, Marketing & Sales and Human Resources Management.

For more information on the masterclass, contact the Admissions Office: admissionsqatar@hec-q.qf.org.qa or +974 44540161.

HEC Paris

Specializing in management education and research, HEC Paris offers a complete and unique range of educational programs for the leaders of tomorrow: Masters programs, Summer School, MBA, PhD, Executive MBA, TRIUM Global Executive MBA, open-enrolment and custom executive education programs. HEC Paris has been ranked one of the world’s leading providers of Executive Education programs for the past eight years by the Financial Times

Founded in 1881 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HEC Paris is a founding member of the Université Paris-Saclay. It boasts a faculty of 138 full-time professors, more than 4,400 students and over 8,000 managers and executives in training each year.

In 2010, HEC Paris joined Qatar Foundation and brought world-class Executive Education programs and research activity to Doha and the region. By 2011, HEC Paris launched Qatar’s first international EMBA. The HEC Executive MBA (EMBA) is a part-time program that provides executives with a set of fundamental skills to expand their knowledge and leadership capabilities. In addition to the EMBA, HEC Paris provides in Qatar a Specialized Master’s Degree in Strategic Business Unit Management. The institution also offers non-degree management programs for executives, in the form of open enrolment programs as well as custom-designed programs for individual companies. It has also recently introduced bespoke executive management programs for Family Owned Businesses (FOB) that are designed to meet the specific and individual needs of each client and are aimed at key decision makers, from Board level to middle management. The programs and research activities of HEC Paris in Qatar build corporate competitiveness within the global economy and are fully aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 to support the transformation of Qatar into an advanced, competitive and knowledge-based economy. Accordingly, HEC Paris has opened a Research Office that has resulted in a number of case studies and innovative articles being published in renowned academic journals and presented at international conferences. HEC Paris has been ranked one of the world’s leading providers of Executive Education programs for the past eight years. http://www.qatar.exed.hec.edu/

Qatar Foundation

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development is a private, non-profit organization that serves the people of Qatar by supporting and operating programs in three core mission areas: education, science and research, and community development. The Foundation strives to nurture the future leaders of Qatar. By example and by sharing its experience, the Foundation also contributes to human development nationally, regionally, and internationally. In all of its activities, the Foundation promotes a culture of excellence in Qatar and furthers its role in supporting an innovative and open society that aspires to develop sustainable human capacity, social, and economic prosperity for a knowledge-based economy. http://www.qf.org.qa/

