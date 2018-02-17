Global government ministers and top-level trade envoys converge for Gulfood 2018

Opening tomorrow (Sunday 18 February) until 22 February, the five-day mega show, is expected to attract more than 90,000 food professionals, with more than 5,000 plus exhibitors and 120 country pavilions featuring the latest products and innovations across eight dedicated sectors: Beverages; Dairy; Fats & Oils; Health, Wellness & Free-From; Pulses, Grains & Cereals; Meat & Poultry; Power Brands and World Food. The show will also host Halal World Food, the world’s biggest annual Halal food sourcing trade show, featuring more than 1,000 Halal specialist brands.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai World Trade Centre ( DWTC ) will welcome top-level ministers and high-profile trade delegations from East to West and North to South for the annual Gulfood exhibition, as the world’s largest food and beverage exhibition prepares to once again set the agenda for the global industry amid soaring demand, constantly evolving consumer preferences and game-changing new technologies.

While deals are negotiated, debated and agreed on the exhibition floor, government-level trade agreements and policy will be discussed behind the scenes. In addition to the annual gatherings such as the high-powered Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry breakfast briefing and Dubai Exports’ hosting global partner buyers, the UAE/India Business Council will embark on a full programme of industry-specific meetings and bilateral food trade talks. The UK will be represented by a ministerial delegation while the Japanese participation is significantly beefed up by the inclusion of five special government advisors. Poland’s food and trade minister will also be present at the exhibition among countless other top-level officials.

And show organisers DWTC have pointed to the presence of abundant top-level officials as a sign of the show’s stature as a must-attend event for everyone connected with the global food and beverage sector.

“Gulfood has rightly earned a reputation as an event that sets the agenda for the regional and global food industry. Once again, demand was incredibly high for this year’s show and the commitment of returning exhibitors and first-time participants eager to show they have the innovative solutions to meet the evolving demands of consumers is testament to the show’s appeal,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Exhibitions & Events Management, DWTC. “Furthermore, the high volume of interest and participation of top-level policy makers from around the world, emphasizes the global status of the show.”

“The food and beverage sector is ripe for disrupting with the emergence of new technology and the rise in a younger population driving that adoption. Gulfood 2018 will serve as a true benchmark as food manufacturers, producers and suppliers are responding to that change and setting the course for the future.”

New to the 2018 event is the Gulfood Discover Zone, where exhibitors will showcase recently-launched products in an exclusive and interactive lounge. The Zone will also feature a dedicated area for companies that have never conducted business in the MENA region before and are using Gulfood as a market-entry opportunity. Finalists for the Gulfood Innovation Awards, which returns for 2018, will also be showcased in the Gulfood Discover Zone.

With more than 5,000-plus exhibitors expected at the 23rd edition of the event, Gulfood 2018 will feature more than 120 country pavilions including first-time participants from as far afield as Estonia, ProColombia, Tajikistan, Nigeria, Serbia and Slovakia.

Gulfood 2018 will also see the return of perennial features including Halal World Food, the world’s largest annual Halal food sourcing trade show; the annual Emirates Culinary Guild International Salon Culinaire; the world’s largest single-entry chef competition; the Speciality Coffee Association endorsed World Cevze/Ibrik Championships and the Gulfood Innovation Awards, which recognise best-in-class excellence and innovation across the region’s food and drink industry.

Gulfood 2018 is a trade event open strictly to business and trade visitors. The show is open 11am-7pm from February 18 - 21 and 11am-5pm on February 22. On-site entry is AED400 (USD108). Visit www.gulfood.com

