GEZE R3 Program in the Middle East
Dubai, United Arab Emirates,(AETOS Wire): Smart building technologies enable the conservation of energy and offers one of the quickest, most cost effective and environmentally friendly ways to reduce overall costs. GEZE, a global leading player in building technology provides building automation systems for doors and windows that monitor and regulate tasks such as heating, air conditioning, lighting, environmental variables, security and appliances. When integrated in a building, these solutions can contribute to lower operational costs and a smaller carbon footprint in the long run.
In light of this understanding, GEZE Middle East tailored a retrofitting application program that they termed R3 Program, which stands for Refurbishment, Remodelling and Replacement. The initial idea for this program was conceived in 2014 and since then has been developed with the GEZE Middle East vision and strategy.
The experts at GEZE Middle East are well adept and knowledgeable when it comes to building system requirements in the region. They are constantly trained with regard to the changing regulations and directives. With the new R3 program, GEZE’s qualified team go through a thorough analysis and appraisal of the building engineering structure before providing their best recommendations of future-proof GEZE products for the optimal doors and windows automatic solutions integrated within the building structure.
The R3 Program is a part of GEZE’s After Market business segment that deals primarily with end users. Quality has never been a subject for compromise at GEZE and has always been an integral part of their product and services philosophy. Hence when it comes to after sales support or a reactive call out, providing a reliable, competent and highly efficient customer after-service contract is fundamental. These after-service contracts cover timely servicing of automatic systems maintained by qualified GEZE technicians thus ensuring long-term safety of clients and care of the systems employed through regular maintenance.
-Ends-
*Source: AETOSWire
Contact:
Reem Ahmed, +97144541434