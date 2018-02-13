GEZE R3 Program in the Middle East

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,(AETOS Wire): Smart building technologies enable the conservation of energy and offers one of the quickest, most cost effective and environmentally friendly ways to reduce overall costs. GEZE, a global leading player in building technology provides building automation systems for doors and windows that monitor and regulate tasks such as heating, air conditioning, lighting, environmental variables, security and appliances. When integrated in a building, these solutions can contribute to lower operational costs and a smaller carbon footprint in the long run. In light of this understanding, GEZE Middle East tailored a retrofitting application program that they termed R3 Program, which stands for Refurbishment, Remodelling and Replacement. The initial idea for this program was conceived in 2014 and since then has been developed with the GEZE Middle East vision and strategy.

“From a general perspective, the expected lifetime and service life of building technology is far shorter than that of the building itself. Engineered systems such as those designed and installed by GEZE need to be serviced from time to time and updated based on ever shifting upgrades made available in the market. In the event that the technology becomes obsolete or cannot be upgraded, the system would need to be completely replaced or overhauled. In addition, safety technology systems would also need to be updated, upgraded or replaced and reintegrated in the event that a new law or new standards has been signed off.” Commented Charles Constantin, Managing Director of GEZE Middle East. The experts at GEZE Middle East are well adept and knowledgeable when it comes to building system requirements in the region. They are constantly trained with regard to the changing regulations and directives. With the new R3 program, GEZE’s qualified team go through a thorough analysis and appraisal of the building engineering structure before providing their best recommendations of future-proof GEZE products for the optimal doors and windows automatic solutions integrated within the building structure.

