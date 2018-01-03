GCC's Leading Chicken Brand Factory awarded Best Food Establishment in 2017

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OneFoods factory, the processor of the region’s leading chicken brand “Sadia”, has recently been awarded the “Best Food Establishment Award 2017” for the second time, by the Food Control Division of the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA). The award ceremony took place at the 8th edition of the SIAL Exhibition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in December 2017. The award was received as a part of the Weqaya Food Specification Awards in which The Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA), the Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council recognized institutions, companies and outlets that contribute to a healthier society.

The factory was selected as one of the Best Food Establishments in 2017 based on on-going inspections conducted by the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA) which took place throughout the year. The factory was evaluated on the level of quality and safety of the food processing systems and overall performance. Commenting on the award, Giovani Pelliza, General Manager of the factory, said: “We are proud to receive this prestigious award for the second time. It is a true testament to our commitment to high standards of quality in food safety and production which we keep at the forefront of our efforts and prioritize at all times. We appreciate ADFCA in their efforts of benchmarking and maintaining a high standard of food quality across the United Arab Emirates.”

