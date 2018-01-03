GCC's Leading Chicken Brand Factory awarded Best Food Establishment in 2017
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OneFoods factory, the processor of the region’s leading chicken brand “Sadia”, has recently been awarded the “Best Food Establishment Award 2017” for the second time, by the Food Control Division of the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA). The award ceremony took place at the 8th edition of the SIAL Exhibition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in December 2017.
The award was received as a part of the Weqaya Food Specification Awards in which The Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA), the Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council recognized institutions, companies and outlets that contribute to a healthier society.
Commenting on the award, Giovani Pelliza, General Manager of the factory, said: “We are proud to receive this prestigious award for the second time. It is a true testament to our commitment to high standards of quality in food safety and production which we keep at the forefront of our efforts and prioritize at all times. We appreciate ADFCA in their efforts of benchmarking and maintaining a high standard of food quality across the United Arab Emirates.”
About OneFoods:
Onefoods is a leading company in the production and distribution of frozen Halal food products across the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Asia with brands that include Sadia®, Hilal®, Perdix® and many others. OneFoods was established in January 2017 in UAE. Today, OneFoods reaches 417 million people and operates in an estimated market formed by 1.8 billion Muslim people whose economic and demographic growth exceeds the world average.
OneFoods is a subsidiary of BrF S.A., one of the biggest food companies in the world that has been exporting animal protein to the GCC since 1971. OneFoods controls quality with full regulation of privately owned feed mills, grain storage facilities, outgrowers (poultry farmers), hatcheries, and slaughterhouses. OneFoods has processing plants in UAE, Turkey, Malaysia and Brazil, and owns direct distribution in KSA, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.
OneFoods is a key supplier of frozen chicken to the HORECA channel and their expert R&D team works closely with prominent food chains to develop tailored products for different brands.