Four reasons why cyber-security should be on your "to-do" list

In today’s always-on world, convenience often outweighs consequence, particularly when it comes to how you use your mobile device. It’s tempting to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots when you are travelling or visiting a shopping mall or coffee shop, but public Wi-Fi networks make it easy for hackers to see everything you’re doing. You might as well shout out your details.

Whether you are organizing a trip away or planning a big holiday celebration, here’s why you should be adding cyber-security to your “to-do” list this year.

Don’t conduct sensitive activities such as online shopping or banking using a public Wi-Fi network. Rather use your mobile network to connect to the internet, as it is generally more secure than using public Wi-Fi.

Ransomware is a sophisticated piece of malware that blocks access to your files until you pay a sum of money to the cyber criminals. Microsoft recently reported that hackers were increasingly using the holiday season to influence shoppers to install ransomware on their computers.

However, there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself or your business from falling victim to a ransomware attack this holiday season. Most attacks begin with emails that contain malicious attachments or that ask you to click on a URL, which installs malware without you knowing. Practice safe online habits and don’t open suspicious mails or click on unknown links.

Back up important information to the cloud, so that you won't be forced to pay to see your data again. While a device is easy to replace, personal photos or videos and important messages that are kept on devices are not.

Most recently, a global cyberattack spread ransomware to countless computers in over 150 countries. This malware took advantage of outdated operating systems. Make sure your operating system is always updated and ensure you have installed the latest anti-malware software.

Protect your online identity

63 percent of data breaches can be traced back to a compromised identity, where a hacker has managed to steal your credentials to gain access to your files. Many of these breaches are the result of weak passwords, followed by phishing attacks and breaches of third-party services.



Consider changing your passwords before and after the holiday season.

Use different passwords for different accounts and services.

Don’t use personal information for your passwords.

Consider enabling stronger authentication beyond a password to add that extra bit of security to access your accounts.

For example, multi-factor authentication features like Windows Hello logs you into your device with fingerprint and facial recognition technology – no password needed.

And, the Windows Authenticator App sends you a security code to make it even more difficult for hackers to sign in even if they can guess your password.

Don’t bite when cybercriminals go phishing

Phishing attacks generally spike during the holiday season. Phishing is when a hacker poses as a legitimate company to steal your account details. It’s the primary source of credit card information for cybercriminals.

Be wary of emails from people or companies you don’t know. These emails will often pretend to offer great deals on holiday gifts or solicit donations for a charity in need. Also, be careful of fake emails sent by well-known online retailers alerting you that a payment for an order didn’t go through. Never click on links in these emails as these could also contain malware that will render your computer useless.



The latest Windows Creators Update also bring more security improvements to Windows 10 so you can have peace of mind this holiday season. Windows Defender is smarter and defends better than before with behind the scenes cloud intelligence that enables new defenses against ransomware and exploits. Windows 10 S, introduced last May, is specifically designed for simplicity and security, with significant breakthroughs in battery life and performance.



Remember, while you might be planning on enjoying a break these holidays, cyber criminals are getting ready to attack. So, before you embark on the festivities, take a moment to ensure you’re not hit with the post-holiday lost data blues.

© Press Release 2018