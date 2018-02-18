First Exclusive Daikin UAE Showroom Opens in Al Ain

Having been in business since 1992, Al Motaheda Electrical and Mechanical Works is a specialist in air conditioning contracting and consulting. They along with their sister company Al Tatbeqya Trading have been the registered dealers for Daikin since 2013 for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Al Motaheda provides a full range of services from design through to the installation of air conditioners, as well as after sales service and maintenance.

Dubai, UAE – Daikin, the Japanese manufacturer and global leader in the development, manufacturing and installation of HVAC and Refrigerants, in collaboration with Al Motaheda Electrical and Mechanical Works opened its first exclusive showroom last week in Al Ain. The showroom located in Al Ain Town Centre, near the Clock Tower, is the first Daikin’s exclusive dealer showroom in the UAE and will feature the complete DX and VRV range. The opening ceremony began with the arrival of chief guest HE Sheikh Salem bin Rakkad al Ameri, a member of UAE Federal National Council, and drew more than 150 key contractors, consultants, and residential owners from Al Ain.

UAE Sales Director, Samer Alawiah said, “In line with the UAE Government’s evolving directives and strategies on sustainability as a core theme for future developments, Daikin is committed at developing and introducing state of the art products and solutions, specifically designed for the region, achieving highest efficiencies, performances, and reliabilities.

Tuna Gulenc, General Manager at Daikin Middle East & Africa, said, “Dealers are Daikin's pillars of success as they are our point of contact with the end users where we want to grow further. Al Motaheda will provide Daikin with excellent visibility in Al Ain, to reach more customers and Increase our installation base. We are keen to invest in creating relationships in the UAE market to ensure that these dealers are well-equipped with the tools necessary to push Daikin's products.

“We are excited to open our first exclusive showroom in the UAE with our dealer Al Motaheda who is an exemplary partner having gone above and beyond in providing us and our customers with thoughtful and timely service. The new showroom in Al Ain will better facilitate our relationships with our clients who will be able to view and feel our complete DX and VRX ranges, and voice any concerns they may have. Looking to the future, we hope to open more exclusive showrooms across the UAE, as this is one of our strong markets,” commented Ranjit Thomas, Head of Sales, UAE Dealers, Daikin.

“Our partnership with Daikin has grown over the past so many years and the opening of this first Daikin showroom is testament to the strength of that relationship. We are thrilled to be involved in this momentous occasion and will continue to provide the services that the market demands through dedication and commitment to delivering the best product solutions to all applications. Our goal is to grow the business,” said Ayman Shawar, General Manager, Al Motaheda Electrical and Mechanical Works.

Al Motaheda too has plans to open more showrooms in Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi.

At the end of the programme, Chairman of Daikin Middle East & Africa, Mr. Yuji Miyata added, “HVAC manufacturers have important responsibly to prevent global warming. Therefore we, Daikin as the global leading HVAC-R company will contribute to accomplish “Greener Society” and enrich lives of people in the Middle East, Near East and Africa region by providing the most advanced high efficient products and systems. This is just the beginning. We are happy to investment in order to strengthen Daikin’s dealer network with our inverter range products and we believe in our people, technology & partners to be the future of Daikin, we shall continue to be the leading player in the HVAC market. We wish Al Motaheda a prosperous future ahead together.

-Ends-

About Daikin

Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, Daikin is the global leader in developing and manufacturing Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation (HVAC) and Refrigerant solutions for Residential, Commercial and Industrial applications. All of our offerings benefit from the same technological excellence and attention to quality that have marked Daikin products from the beginning.

Daikin has more than 90 production facilities and is present in more than 150 countries around the world.

Incorporated in March 2006, Daikin Middle East & Africa is the Regional HQ based in UAE, and is responsible for promoting, selling, after market service and support for all air-conditioning products, covering United Arab Emirates, GCC, Middle East & Africa.

About Al Motaheda Electrical and Mechanical Works

Founded in 1992, Al Motaheda Electrical and Mechanical Works provides electrical and mechanical contracting and consultancy. The company’s headquarters are on the second floor of the Emirates Islamic Bank on Ali Bin Abi Taleb Street.

