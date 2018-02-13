Finance House partners with SunTec™ and becomes VAT compliant across UAE

Through this partnership, SunTec will facilitate computing of taxes under the new mandate and invoicing of the newly introduced Value Added Tax for Finance House .

Sudheer Padiyar, Regional Head, EMEA, Client Facing Group at SunTec, said: “We are proud to be the partner of choice for Finance House in their journey towards compliance. Xelerate for VAT has been designed specifically to ensure that our clients find it convenient to become VAT compliant with least amount of interference to their existing infrastructure and carry on with business as usual.”

About Finance House

Finance House PJSC is an Abu Dhabi-headquartered finance company that was established on 13 March 2004 and commenced its operations on 18 July 2004. The principal activities of the Company are commercial and retail financing, financial services and investments. The Company is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. The major shareholders of Finance House include, The National Investor (TNI), a number of prominent UAE businessmen, high net worth individuals and dignitaries. In a short span since inception, Finance House has introduced a number of innovative products and services for the consumer and commercial segments.

Finance House is listed on the Abu Dhabi Exchange under the ticker symbol FH and is categorized as a “Grade One” company by the Emirates Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA). Finance House is rated BBB- long-term and A3 short-term, both with Stable Outlook by Capital Intelligence.

About SunTec

At SunTec Business Solutions, we help our clients increase the lifetime value of their customer relationships through effective revenue management and real-time customer experience orchestration. We are the leading provider of experience orchestration solutions not only to financial services but also digital and communications services industries. With a legacy of deployments in over 44 countries, SunTec is a trusted partner of the world’s leading banks and digital and communication service providers. Headquartered in India, we have our offices in USA, UK, Germany, UAE and Singapore.

With a team of highly skilled folks and our highly innovative product development models, we help our clients to always remain at the cutting edge of technology. A stable, mature and flexible product suite, Xelerate is benchmarked regularly for optimum performance. Coupled with insights from our industry experts and a robust future-ready roadmap, Xelerate continues to develop along with the market. Able to seamlessly integrate with any ecosystem, it is one of the fastest products to implement.

