Etihad airways named favourite international airline by readers of condé nast traveller India

The national airline of the United Arab Emirates was acknowledged for its hospitality and service in both its Premium and Economy cabins during the 2017 awards ceremony attended by the travel industry and diplomats in New Delhi.

New Delhi, INDIA – Etihad Airways has been honoured by readers of Condé Nast Traveller India as their favourite international airline for the second consecutive year.

Ms. Divia Thani, Editor of Condé Nast Traveller India, said: “The Condé Nast Traveller India awards are a barometer of what the discerning, affluent Indian traveller looks for, and appreciates, when he or she travels. They recognise excellence in all aspects of travel, and on behalf of Condé Nast and the readers of our esteemed publication, I congratulate Etihad Airways once again for winning the Favourite International Airline of the Year award. This is testament to Etihad’s focus on delivering service of the highest standards that today’s travellers so look forward to.”

Etihad Airways features some of the world’s most customised cabin interiors, including the signature three-room suite ‘The Residence’ on the Airbus A380, a flying nanny, and food and beverage managers onboard long-haul flights, Etihad Airways has invested heavily in unique and innovative inflight products and services to distinguish itself in the airline industry.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Executive Vice President Commercial said: “This award is of utmost importance to Etihad Airways as it echoes the sentiment of guests and is a reflection of the airlines commitment to provide guests with the best travel experience at every touch point of their journey. The award is a perfect end to 2017, and a great start to 2018 as Etihad Airways prepares for yet another exciting year of Indian operations.”

India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing air travel markets. Together with strategic Indian partner Jet Airways, Etihad Airways operates 250 flights each week between Abu Dhabi and 15 Indian gateway cities making it the largest operator of flights to and from India, with convenient onward connections to destinations worldwide.

The Indian awards, now in their seventh year, are processed through a readers’ vote over two months. They recognise the best in the travel industry, including hotels, airlines, destinations, spas, travel websites, apps and cruise lines.

The annual Condé Nast Traveller awards have set the benchmark in the hospitality and travel industry since their inception in the United States almost 20 years ago. Over the years, Condé Nast has developed into one of the world’s most recognisable and trusted travel publishing brands in India and across the world.

About Etihad Aviation Group

Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) is a diversified global aviation and travel group comprising five business divisions – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways Engineering, Etihad Airport Services, Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners.

From its Abu Dhabi base, Etihad Airways flies to, or has announced plans to serve, more than 100 passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas. The airline has a fleet of over 120 Airbus and Boeing aircraft. In 2013, it placed firm orders for 204 aircraft, which included 71 Boeing 787s, 25 Boeing 777Xs, 62 Airbus A350s and 10 Airbus A380s. For more information, please visit: www.etihad.com

