Etihad Airways showcases hospitality at Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai

Fashion designers and stars of film and TV were welcomed to the airline’s dedicated activation area at JioGardens, venue for the five-day Summer 2018 season of fashion events, where visitors signed up to Runway to Runway – Etihad ’s exclusive travel loyalty programme for the fashion industry. Visitors also had an opportunity to enter a social media competition to win Business Class tickets to New York Fashion Week in September.

Mumbai, INDIA – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, once again showcased its hospitality at Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai as part of an ongoing partnership as the preferred airline of the global fashion industry.

This was the airline’s fourth participation at Lakmé Fashion Week over the past 18 months, further strengthening its presence alongside the world’s most revered luxury brands.

Advertisement

Hareb Almuhairy, Etihad Airways Senior Vice President Sales (UAE, Middle East, Levant and Africa), said: “Lakmé Fashion Week is an iconic event on the Mumbai social calendar. Once again, Etihad Airways was delighted to extend its support to a vibrant sector of India’s manufacturing industry and to India’s commercial centre of Mumbai where Etihad flies three-times-a-day from our Abu Dhabi hub. This season we were also excited to connect our visitors to Lakmé Fashion Week with another fashion capital, New York, through a popular social media competition.”

The influence of fashion spans a huge audience, from consumers to designers, models and fashion media.

In 2016, Etihad Airways struck a comprehensive global agreement with sports, events and talent management company WME | IMG, to become a long-term partner of the fashion industry.

Mumbai was the latest stop in Etihad Airways’ global fashion sponsorship. The Abu Dhabi-based airline supports 17 fashion week events worldwide every year.

Etihad Airways connects Mumbai and a further 10 cities across India with flights to the fashion capitals of the world – New York, London, Paris and Milan – via its Abu Dhabi gateway.

About Etihad Aviation Group

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Etihad Aviation Group is a diversified global aviation and travel group with a business model driven by partnership and an innovative approach to growth. Etihad Aviation Group comprises five business divisions – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates; Etihad Airways Engineering; Etihad Airport Services; Hala Group; and Airline Equity Partners. For more information, please visit: www.theetihadaviationgroup.com

About Etihad Airways

From its Abu Dhabi base, Etihad Airways flies to 100 international passenger and cargo destinations with its fleet of 115 Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, was established by Royal (Emiri) Decree in July 2003, and in 2017 carried 18.6 million passengers. For more information, please visit: www.etihad.com, follow @EtihadAirways on Twitter and join Etihad Airways on Facebook.

© Press Release 2018