Emirates to launch a new service to Auckland via Bali from 14 June 2018

The new service will offer global travellers a total of three daily services to New Zealand, complementing Emirates’ existing non-stop daily service between Dubai and Auckland and its current daily A380 service between Dubai and Christchurch via Sydney. Travellers will also enjoy a choice of three daily services between Dubai to Bali in the summer*, as the new flight adds to Emirates’ two existing daily services which are currently operated by a Boeing 777 300-ER in a two-class configuration.

Dubai – Emirates today announced its plan to launch a new daily service from Dubai to Auckland via the island of Bali, Indonesia, starting from 14 June 2018.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said: “We’re pleased to introduce additional capacity to serve the strong demand for travel to Bali, and to Auckland. We are confident that our year-round service between Auckland and Bali will be well received by our customers, not only in New Zealand and Indonesia, but also from our global network particularly from markets like the UK, Europe and the Middle East.”

Emirates’ new Dubai-Bali-Auckland flight will provide the only year-round non-stop daily service between Auckland and Bali, giving passengers an opportunity to visit and/or stop over in one of the most popular islands in Indonesia. The airline will operate a 777-300ER on the route, offering 8 seats in First, 42 seats in Business and 304 seats in Economy class, as well as 20 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity.

With its spectacular mountains and picturesque beaches, Bali is considered to be a world leading tourist destination, welcoming more than 4.5 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2016, including over 40,500 New Zealanders. Emirates’ new service will add to Bali’s global connectivity, further stimulating the island’s economic and tourism growth.

Flight details and connections to Emirates’ global network and beyond

Apart from the opportunity for a stopover in Bali, the new service will provide excellent connections to/from London and other major European cities. The southbound flight, EK 450, will depart Dubai at 06:55, arriving at Denpasar (Bali) at 20:20 local time, before flying on to Auckland at 22:00, arriving in New Zealand’s biggest city at 10:00, the following day

Northbound, the new service will depart Auckland as flight EK 451 at the convenient time of 12:40, arriving in Denpasar at 17:55 local time. It will depart Denpasar at 19:50, arriving in Dubai just after midnight at 00:45, connecting to flights to many of the points beyond on the extensive Emirates and flydubai partnership network.

Passengers in all classes can enjoy Wi-Fi to stay in touch with family and friends or Emirates’ multi-award winning ‘ice’ Digital Widescreen with up to 3,000 channels of movies, TV programs, music and podcasts. Emirates provides its customers with a host of culinary offerings prepared by gourmet chefs and fines wines that suit the tastes of everyone. Passengers can also experience Emirates’ renowned in-flight service from the airline’s multi-national cabin crew from over 130 countries, including New Zealand and Indonesia.

Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards members can earn up to 17,700 Miles in Economy class, 33,630 Miles in Business Class and 44,250 Miles in First Class with return flights on the new Dubai-Bali-Auckland service. Members can also upgrade from Economy to Business on Dubai to Auckland route from 63,000 Miles. See mile calculator here.

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates, offers four tiers of membership - Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum - with each membership tier providing exclusive privileges. Emirates Skywards members earn Skywards Miles when they fly on Emirates or partner airlines, or when they use the program’s designated hotels, car rentals, financial, leisure and lifestyle partners. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including tickets on Emirates and other Emirates Skywards partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel accommodation, excursions and exclusive shopping. For more information visit: https://www.emirates.com/skywards

* Emirates will operate double daily services to DPS from 28 October 2018, in accordance with winter schedules.

