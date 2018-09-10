Emirates airline scoops Preferred Airline of the Year by Filipinos for second year in a row
Dubai, UAE - Emirates has won “Preferred Airline of the Year by Filipinos” at The Filipino Times Awards 2018. The airline has been crowned for the second consecutive year based on reader feedback and online public voting. The accolade recognises Emirates’ commitment to offering the Filipino community, one of the fastest growing segments in the UAE, world-class excellence in the services and products that it provides on ground and in the air.
The red carpet ceremony included key leaders from over 200 brands, as well as members of the Filipino business community and the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Her Excellency Hjayceelyn Quintana.
Emirates has been connecting Filipinos to and through Dubai since 1990. Due to progressive demand, the airline now serves Manila with three daily flights, in addition to a linked service between Cebu and Clark. Emirates’ extensive network of 161 destinations across 86 countries provides seamless connectivity and travel options for overseas Filipino professionals, business and leisure travellers.
The Emirates Group currently employs more than 4,800 Filipino nationals, of which 300 are Tagalong speaking cabin crew trained to provide the very best experience on-board.
The awards also recognised exemplary individual Filipinos represented within the community. Joseph Alcantara, Marketing Communications Manager for Emirates Airline, scooped an award for “Marketing Professional of the Year.”
Passengers travelling with Emirates can enjoy award winning in-flight entertainment system, ice, with close to 35 Filipino channels and content in Tagalog, including movies, TV shows, and music programmes. Passengers can also enjoy 20MB complimentary on-board Wi-Fi, and regionally inspired meals on-board prepared by award-winning chefs.© Press Release 2018
