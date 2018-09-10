Emirates airline scoops Preferred Airline of the Year by Filipinos for second year in a row

Dubai, UAE - Emirates has won “Preferred Airline of the Year by Filipinos” at The Filipino Times Awards 2018. The airline has been crowned for the second consecutive year based on reader feedback and online public voting. The accolade recognises Emirates’ commitment to offering the Filipino community, one of the fastest growing segments in the UAE, world-class excellence in the services and products that it provides on ground and in the air.

The red carpet ceremony included key leaders from over 200 brands, as well as members of the Filipino business community and the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Her Excellency Hjayceelyn Quintana.