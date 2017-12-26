EmiratesGBC builds the case for 'Nearly Zero Energy Buildings' with tour of Sustainable Autonomous House
Dubai, UAE: Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC), an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, highlighted the Importance of working towards Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (nZEBs) in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE).
The event titled ‘Building a Case for Nearly Zero Energy Buildings’ was hosted at MBRSC’s Sustainable Autonomous House, the first of its kind house project in the UAE, developed to be self-sufficient and completely independent of the electricity grid. Harnessing autonomous energy from the sun and depending on smart technical and engineering solutions to adapt to hot and humid climate challenges, the Sustainable Autonomous House serves as a model for nZEBs.
Further, MBRSC presented a case study on the Sustainable Autonomous House and its unique features, followed by a discussion on it led by officials of MBRSC and DSCE. This was followed by a tour of the Sustainable Autonomous House.
Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (nZEBs) are a key measure to support the UAE’s pledge of combating global warming at COP21 in 2015 and its ratification of the Paris Agreement in 2016 as well as the sustainable development goals outlined by the UAE Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi Plan 2030 and Dubai Plan 2021.
EmiratesGBC has a dedicated online database that highlights manufacturers of energy efficient equipment for building retrofit/new construction projects. In addition to releasing two ground-breaking industry reports – ‘EmiratesGBC Technical Guidelines for Retrofitting Buildings’ and ‘Energy & Water Benchmarking for UAE Hotels’ – it regularly hosts Focus Days and networking sessions to promote green buildings.
