EmiratesGBC builds the case for 'Nearly Zero Energy Buildings' with tour of Sustainable Autonomous House

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC), an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, highlighted the Importance of working towards Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (nZEBs) in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE). The event titled ‘Building a Case for Nearly Zero Energy Buildings’ was hosted at MBRSC’s Sustainable Autonomous House, the first of its kind house project in the UAE, developed to be self-sufficient and completely independent of the electricity grid. Harnessing autonomous energy from the sun and depending on smart technical and engineering solutions to adapt to hot and humid climate challenges, the Sustainable Autonomous House serves as a model for nZEBs.

‘Defining Nearly Zero Energy Buildings in the UAE – 2017,’ which identified that the UAE is aligned with the global timeline to adopt nZEBs. The event was attended by government representatives as well as several real estate developers, with a discussion on nZEBs, their importance and how the UAE can promote nZEBs. EmiratesGBC also highlighted the findings of its report,’ which identified that the UAE is aligned with the global timeline to adopt nZEBs. Further, MBRSC presented a case study on the Sustainable Autonomous House and its unique features, followed by a discussion on it led by officials of MBRSC and DSCE. This was followed by a tour of the Sustainable Autonomous House.

Advertisement