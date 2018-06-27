Emaar Hospitality Group enters Sub-Saharan Africa and partners with Kalyan Hospitality

Only 7 km from the Lomé–Tokoin International Airport, which connects Togo to key African cities as well as Europe and beyond, Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo will be operated by Address Hotels + Resorts, the premium lifestyle hotel and serviced residences brand of Emaar Hospitality Group, which will assume the management of the property shortly.

Lomé, Togo/Dubai, UAE: Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of Dubai-based global developer Emaar Properties PJSC , has, in partnership with the Kalyan Group, marked its expansion to Sub-Saharan Africa to operate Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo, an iconic hotel set in the heart of the city and in the tallest building in Togo, and truly a property unrivalled in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The new hotel project of Emaar Hospitality Group, Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo will be highlighted by the differentiating brand values of Address Hotels + Resorts, which offer a more personal and engaging experience to guests in a premium lifestyle environment, enriching their lives with luxury, style and elegance.

Located near the Monument de l'Independance (Monument of Independence), Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo will open doors to welcome guests shortly following the rebranding of the property, which was first established in 1980. Bringing the ‘where life happens’ philosophy of Address Hotels + Resorts, Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo will have 256 rooms & suites and 64 serviced apartments as well as an array of themed restaurants, meeting venues and other attractions.

Advertisement

Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo is a hotel project under Address Hotels + Resorts, which has six operational hotels in Dubai that are popular among African guests to the city. Togo marks the sixth international destination for the hotel brand that has upcoming hotel projects in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain and The Maldives, in addition to several new openings in the UAE. Emaar Hospitality Group has plans to operate more hotels in Sub-Saharan Africa, one of the key growth markets.

The management agreement was signed by Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, and Ashok Gupta, CEO of Kalyan Hospitality Development Togo SAU, and Founder and CEO of Kalyan Group, which owns the hotel.

The Kalyan Group has large diversified business with interests in commodities, dry bulk shipping, hospitality, investments and large-scale farming, among others and has developed core expertise specialising in revamping and bringing back to life national heritage assets and historical properties. Having redeveloped the hotel to world-class standards in an unprecedented 15 months, the Kalyan Group facilitated Togo’s hosting of major international events, including the African Hospitality International Forum 2016.

Hospitality experts from within and outside of Sub-Saharan Africa have consistently showered praise on the Kalyan Group for its attention to design, look and feel and quality within an impossible construction timeline. Ashok Gupta said: “Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo is a prestigious asset in our real estate and hospitality investment portfolio; being entrusted by the Republic of Togo with what is widely regarded as the ‘Jewel of West Africa’. A truly historic hotel that also serves as Togo’s landmark, Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo is envisaged to bring a new dimension to hospitality services through our management agreement with Emaar Hospitality Group. Address Hotels + Resorts has demonstrated clear industry leadership through its committed approach to enriching the guest experience. Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo will add to the pride of Togo and serve as a referral point for the hotel industry.”

Olivier Harnisch said: “Our management agreement to operate Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo is a significant landmark in our expansion to Sub-Saharan Africa. We thank Ashok Gupta, the Founder & CEO of Kalyan Group and the Togolese government for their support and opportunity to operate our first hotel and serviced residence project in Togo, a fascinating country with strong growth prospects. Togo is also strengthening its tourism sector with the goal of increasing the share of the industry from 2 to 7 per cent by 2020 and investing infrastructure upgrades and boosting the industrial sector.”

He added: “Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo is uniquely positioned to welcome business and leisure guests, led by its central location and its iconic status as the tallest building in Togo. Through the management agreement, we will bring the premium luxury experience associated with the Address brand. In addition to boosting the hospitality sector, we will also contribute to the local economy by creating jobs for the Togolese and extend training on hospitality services.”

Earlier known as Hôtel 2 Février, Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo is set in a 30-storey tower that is 102 metres high, offering spectacular views of the city and beyond. It is in walking distance of ministerial offices, embassies, banks and corporate offices. Among the wide-ranging amenities in the hotel include banquet halls, outdoor swimming pool and lounge deck, a modern business centre, a fully equipped gymnasium and spa, and tennis courts, among others.

With free high-speed WiFi, spectacular meeting and event facilities including a ballroom, congress hall and auditorium, luxury spa, open air swimming pool, concierge services and retail shops, Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo will serve as a refreshing getaway for business and leisure guests. Its presidential suites and apartments are ideal for high profile guests, with features including expansive living rooms and 10-seater dining areas as well as a range of in-room amenities. More details of the property will be announced closer to its opening.

The upcoming international projects under Address Hotels + Resorts are: Jabal Omar Address Makkah in Saudi Arabia; Address Marassi Golf Resort + Spa and Address Marassi Beach Resort in Egypt; Address Istanbul and Address Residences Emaar Square Istanbul in Turkey; Address Marassi Al Bahrain; and Address Madivaru Maldives Resort + Spa in The Maldives.

Emaar Hospitality Group now has 13 operational hotels and three serviced residences in Dubai under Address Hotels + Resorts; Vida Hotels and Resorts, the upscale lifestyle hotel and residences brand; and Rove Hotels, a contemporary midscale hotel and residences brand.

-Ends-

About Emaar Hospitality Group:

Emaar Hospitality Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC, the Dubai-based global property developer, and manages Emaar’s hospitality and leisure projects globally.

Defining its competency in managing mixed-use property developments, Emaar Hospitality Group owns and manages a diversified portfolio of assets including hotels, serviced residences, golf clubs, polo club, marina and lifestyle dining restaurants.

Emaar Hospitality Group has defined its credentials in the hotel industry with the launch of three brands, each with a distinct niche – Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts and Rove Hotels.

Address Hotels + Resorts has brought a fresh identity to the global hospitality and service sector by setting new benchmarks with its gracious hospitality and exceptional service standards. Address offers a more personal and engaging experience to guests in a premium lifestyle environment, enriching the lives of its guests with luxury, style and elegance. Address Hotels + Resorts is set to operate hotels and serviced residences in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain, Maldives and other key markets in the region as well as in the UAE.

An upscale lifestyle hotel and residences brand, Vida Hotels and Resorts is for the new generation of business executives, entrepreneurs and leisure travellers. Positioned as a lively and vibrant hub where inspiring minds can create, connect and come alive, Vida hotels are a stimulating environment where style meets convenience and interactivity. Vida Hotels and Resorts has two properties in Dubai and is set to operate hotels and serviced residences in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and other key markets in the region as well as in Dubai.

A contemporary midscale hotel brand that reflects the pulse of Dubai, Rove Hotels is a joint venture between Meraas and Emaar Properties PJSC. Designed for the new generation traveller and highly mobile socially connected global nomads who recognise value, stays connected through technology and gravitate towards culturally-inspired surroundings, Rove Hotels are reliable, modern, fuss-free and super-efficient. Rove Hotels has five properties in well-connected locations across Dubai and is set to operate further properties in the city. The leisure assets of Emaar Hospitality Group include Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club and Dubai Marina Yacht Club. www.emaar.com

About Address Hotels + Resorts:

Address Hotels + Resorts is the first brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group. The premium luxury hotel group has positioned itself as a choice perfect for business, leisure and group travellers.

Address has brought a fresh identity to the global hospitality and service sector by setting new benchmarks with its gracious hospitality and exceptional service standards. Positioning its messaging as ‘Where life happens’, Address Hotels + Resorts offers a more personal and engaging experience to guests in a premium lifestyle environment, enriching the lives of its guests with luxury, style and elegance.

Address Hotels + Resorts properties are situated in some of the most sought-after locations. The brand also owns and operates Address Residences which is a leader in the serviced and branded residences sector. Address Hotels + Resorts also extended its management to Palace Downtown, a palatial oasis in Downtown Dubai.

www.addresshotels.com

For more information on Emaar Hospitality Group, please contact:

Kelly Home | Nivine William

ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller; +9714 4507 600

kelly.home@bm.com | nivine.william@bm.com

About Kalyan Group:

Kalyan Group is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with regional offices in Togo, Australia, and Mauritius. The Kalyan Group has large diversified business with interests in commodities, dry bulk shipping, hospitality, investments and large-scale farming, among others and has developed core expertise specialising in revamping and bringing back to life national heritage assets and historical properties.

Kalyan Group has a particularly strong presence in West Africa and has earmarked hospitality, real estate, leisure and entertainment as its growth engine within the sub Saharan belt. Kalyan Hospitality development Togo’s (KHDT) Hotel 2 Fevrier ranks amongst the best 5-star luxury hotel of West Africa and has hosted many high level international summits, congresses and seminars. Kalyan Group continues to expand and consolidate the Group’s presence in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Australia. KHDT is pursuing several appropriate asset acquisitions across West Africa, Asia, and South Pacific Islands.

The fundamental principle of Kalyan’s core businesses is defined by two things – the business should have a visibility of 30-40 years and should have large potential for scalability.

For more information on Kalyan Group, please contact:

media@kalyanresources.com

© Press Release 2018