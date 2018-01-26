Edgbaston Medical Quarter returns to Arab Health 2018 to showcase Birmingham's healthcare and medical excellence

Managed by the Calthorpe Estate, EMQ is attracting a rapidly growing healthcare and life sciences community with leading clinics such as Circle Health, Care Fertility, and Re:cognition choosing to have a base within the medical hub.

Edgbaston Medical Quarter (EMQ) are once again returning to Arab Health 2018 to showcase the vast range of pioneering healthcare and life sciences companies that are located within Birmingham.

The area also boasts a powerful group of healthcare institutions, advanced research and academic hubs and is a centre of excellence for both trauma and leukaemia. It is supported by internationally renowned training and educational facilities and is fast becoming a ‘go to’ centre for clinical trials. Within EMQ there are over 180 medical organisations, 80 hospitals and specialist care centres and 44 GP clinics and routine care facilities, along with 23 training facilities.

Located in the heart of the UK, the area has an excellent cluster of medical research and healthcare facilities with specialist care centres, many of which are within walking distance of one another. It is directly accessible from the UAE via Birmingham International Airport and has strong transport links to London.

This is the second year EMQ have attended Arab Health to showcase the healthcare revolution which is taking place in the West Midlands. As well as exhibiting within the exhibition, EMQ also have a speaker at the Trauma and Acute Care Surgery Conference, which is a new addition to the congress this year. Col Nigel Tai, Consultant Trauma and Vascular Surgeon from The Centre For Defence Healthcare Engagement(CDHE) will represent EMQ by speaking about trauma systems around the world and how Birmingham is a leader within this field.

Mark Lee, Chief Executive, Calthorpe Estates, said: “It’s great to be at Arab Health to showcase Birmingham’s Edgbaston Medical Quarter. EMQ is an optimum investment destination for healthcare and life sciences organisations and we are delighted that growing number of new clinics and life science companies are moving to the area. As well offering healthcare expertise, it has the capacity to grow with a range of accommodation from new build to period properties offering hospital, clinical or consulting room space. It’s an exciting area and we are proud to be attracting eminently qualified and experienced clinicians through to internationally renowned operators.”

Arab Health 2018 is taking place from 29th January to the 1st February 2018 at the Dubai Convention and Exhibition Centre. For more information visit www.edgbastonmedicalquarter.co.uk

Calthorpe Estates is one of the UK’s most forward-thinking and progressive property investment and development companies. Family-owned, its prime focus has been to create thriving communities within its prestigious 1,600 acres Calthorpe Estate in Edgbaston, in the heart of the UK. For 300 years, since 1717, Calthorpe Estates has place making and sustainably developing the Estate to create the best places to live and work. The Estate is home to flourishing commercial, medical, leisure and residential communities and incorporates one of the UK’s largest urban conservation areas, just a mile from Birmingham’s city centre.

