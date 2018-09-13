Dubai’s Customers Council reviews improvement of commercial transport
Roads & Transport Authority – Nashwan Atta’ee:
The Customers Council of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has held its 93rd session at the premises of RTA in the presence of clients and representatives of commercial transport activities. The gathering discussed procedures and initiatives for improvements in this field.
Attendees of the session also included Yousef Al-Rida, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector and Acting Chairman of RTA’s Customers Council; officials of Commercial Transport Activities Department at RTA’ Licensing Agency; several directors of concerned departments and members of the Customers Council.
Al Rida commended the commercial transport companies’ valuable contribution to the services, tourism and financial sectors among other vital fields, that strengthen Dubai business community and plays an important role in the city and UAE overall prosperity.
The discussions concluded to a host of ideas and suggestions including studying the possibility of sending notifications through the licensing system of commercial transport activities to registered companies via e-mails. Such notifications may include the number and amounts of offences along with the due payment dates to avoid delayed fine payments. Discussions also called for enhancing cooperation between RTA and Department of Economic Development with reference to the fees of commercial transport activities.
