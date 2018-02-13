Dubai Hospital and the National Transplant Committee discuss cooperation in organ transplantation

Dr Ali Obaidli, chair of the National Transplant Committee was received by the CEO of Dubai Hospital , Dr Abdulrahman Al Jasmi, who briefed Al Obaidli with the latest developments in the transplant program at Dubai Hospital, especially with regards to renal transplantation.

Dubai, UAE: The CEO of Dubai Hospital and Chairman of the National Transplant Committee discussed the developmental plan of the organ transplantation program in the UAE, earlier this week during a meeting held at Dubai Hospital .

Meanwhile, Dr Al Jassmi commended this step, as more than 40 patients out of the 260 patients on kidney dialysis at Dubai Hospital need a kidney transplant.

Al Obaidli was accompanied by a European delegation from the University of Barcelona in Spain to learn more about their organ donation program and establish a similar plan. Dr Al Obaidl said it is important to establish such a program in the UAE as more than 600 people in the country suffer from kidney failure annually, despite hospital’s efforts to provide them with the necessary treatment.

Al Jasmi added that Decree No. 5 for the year 2016 regarding organ transplantation has drafted the legislative structure for the implementation of the organ transplant program.

At the end of the visit, Dr Al Jassmi, gifted Al Obaidi a DHA shield in recognition of his and his team’s efforts in spreading awareness on organ transplantation in the country and alleviating the suffering of hundreds of patients and their families in line with the directives of the government.

About the Dubai Health Authority:

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created, in June 2007, by Law 13 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with an expanded vision to include strategic oversight for the complete health sector in Dubai and enhance private sector engagement. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance is the President of the Dubai Health Authority and His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami is the Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

The DHA’s aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the quality of life within the Emirate. This is a direct translation of the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Keeping the strategic plan in mind, the DHA’s mission is to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of these services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector.

In addition to overseeing the health sector for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA also focuses on providing services through DHA healthcare facilities including hospitals (Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta), specialty centres (e.g. the Dubai Diabetes Center) and DHA primary health centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

The main pillars of service delivery at DHA health facilities are quality, efficiency, patients and staff. It is our aim to maintain and improve the quality and efficiency of DHA health services. An important aspect of the service delivery strategy is to focus on patients, their needs and satisfaction as well as attract, retain, nurture and support outstanding staff.

Prior to the establishment of the DHA, the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS), which was established in 1973, was the functioning authority that almost exclusively focused on health service delivery.

