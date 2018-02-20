Department of Culture & Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Paris Sorbonne University sign Memorandum of Understanding

Abu Dhabi – The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Paris Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (PSUAD) to cooperate on the exchange of expert knowledge and skills in the areas of Archaeology, Heritage Studies and Museum Studies for the next three years. The agreement, which was signed by HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Professor Eric Fouache, Vice Chancellor at Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, means the two entities will work together on several fronts with the ultimate aim being to boost the tourism and cultural sectors in Abu Dhabi as well as promoting Emiratisation.

The MoU will see DCT Abu Dhabi and PSUAD co-ordinate the sharing of knowledge and expertise in a variety of areas, and to help identify and nurture any potential young talent in the cultural field. Under the agreement, initiatives will include arranging and funding workshops for PSUAD students on Archaeology, Heritage Studies and Museum Studies as well as Art Management and Information & Communication Studies; identifying students with potential; identifying future potential projects that could enhance Abu Dhabi’s cultural standing; liaising with each other to make available volunteer opportunities in these fields for PSUAD students and also joint research cooperation, curriculum development, joint projects and training. HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This agreement between our two organisations is consistent with our mandate to protect and foster the culture and heritage of Abu Dhabi, as the knowledge shared will greatly enhance the emirate’s ability to respect and honor its past as well as promoting it in the future. The areas of Archeology and Museum Studies will be particularly eye-catching, since our work with Louvre Abu Dhabi and the archeological excavations in our emirate are garnering such global attention.

