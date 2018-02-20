Department of Culture & Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Paris Sorbonne University sign Memorandum of Understanding
Abu Dhabi – The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Paris Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (PSUAD) to cooperate on the exchange of expert knowledge and skills in the areas of Archaeology, Heritage Studies and Museum Studies for the next three years.
The agreement, which was signed by HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Professor Eric Fouache, Vice Chancellor at Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, means the two entities will work together on several fronts with the ultimate aim being to boost the tourism and cultural sectors in Abu Dhabi as well as promoting Emiratisation.
HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This agreement between our two organisations is consistent with our mandate to protect and foster the culture and heritage of Abu Dhabi, as the knowledge shared will greatly enhance the emirate’s ability to respect and honor its past as well as promoting it in the future. The areas of Archeology and Museum Studies will be particularly eye-catching, since our work with Louvre Abu Dhabi and the archeological excavations in our emirate are garnering such global attention.
The agreement will also see DCT Abu Dhabi provide opportunities for student internships in specialised areas such as education and programming, archaeology, heritage management, heritage planning, exhibitions, among others and also tap into PSUAD visiting professors’ expertise to contribute to DCT Abu Dhabi’s continuing education programme by co-designing and delivering in-house workshops and seminars on topics related to museums, arts, art history, arts management and archaeology.
Prof. Eric Fouache, Vice Chancellor at Sorbonne Abu Dhabi said: “Archaeology, heritage, tourism and museums play a crucial role at our university as we are keen to develop research in these fields and there is a big interest in the master in History of Art and Museum Studies that we offer. Our students have always been our first priority and our aim is to support them by giving them opportunities to enrich their academic journeys. The agreement with DCT is a promising step towards achieving our common goal to highlight the importance of heritage especially in the UAE as well preparing our students to work in these fields”.
About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world-class, sustainable destination of distinction that enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The Department manages the emirate’s tourism sector and markets the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investment. Its policies, plans and programmes relate to the preservation of heritage and culture, including protecting archaeological and historical sites and to developing museums, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The Department of Culture and Tourism supports intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate’s heritage. A key role played by the Department is to create synergy in the destination’s development through close co-ordination with its wide-ranging stakeholder base.