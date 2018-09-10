Dana Gas share of collections from condensate sales in the KRI in the first 8 months 2018
Sharjah, UAE: Dana Gas PJSC (the “Company”), the Middle East’s largest private sector regional natural gas company, announces that during September 2018, Pearl Petroleum Company Limited (“Pearl Petroleum”) has received US$ 21.6 million (AED 79.2m) from the Kurdistan Regional Government (the “KRG”) in respect of condensate sales.
Dana Gas is a 35% shareholder in Pearl Petroleum and accordingly, its share of such receipts by Pearl Petroleum is US$ 7.6 million (AED 27.9m). This brings total collections received by Pearl Petroleum for the year to date to US$ 211 million (AED 773m) and to US$74 million (AED 271m) for Dana Gas’s share. As of today Pearl has no outstanding receivables in the KRI. All payments are up to date.
Dr Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO, Dana Gas, commented: “The continued arrival of these payments on time provides both us and our partners with the confidence to push forward aggressively with our expansion plans. We are on track to bring on-stream the incremental gas from our debottlenecking project in the next few weeks. This will raise gas production by 25% when fully operational which is expected to add $50 million (DG share) annually to our bottom line and will further boost local power generation capacity.”
-Ends-
About Dana Gas
Dana Gas is the Middle East's first and largest regional private sector natural gas Company established in December 2005 with a public listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). It has exploration and production assets in Egypt, Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and UAE, with 2P reserves exceeding one billion boe and average production of 67,600 boepd in 2017. With sizeable assets in Egypt, KRI and the UAE, and further plans for expansion, Dana Gas is playing an important role in the rapidly growing natural gas sector of the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region. Visit: www.danagas.com
Communication & Investor Relations Contact
Mohammed Mubaideen
Head of Investor Relations
+971 6 519 4401
Investor.relations@danagas.com© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.