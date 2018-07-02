DFSA hosts 4th Annual Supervision Outreach Session
Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) held its Annual Supervision Outreach Session with the Compliance Officers Network Group (CONG) last week, to discuss key developments and priorities for the financial services industry in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The annual event serves as a platform for the DFSA to engage with its regulated community and other stakeholders in respect of its key regulatory priorities such as cyber risks, fighting financial crime, and ensuring suitability of financial products and services.
Over the course of the event, the DFSA provided updates on its current and future policy agenda, trends in recent regulatory actions, and current risks and issues in the banking, broking, insurance and wealth management sectors. The event also enabled participants to discuss the continued opportunities presented by FinTech, InsurTech and RegTech and the various initiatives being undertaken by the DIFC and the DFSA to support the United Arab Emirate’s National Innovation Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a global hub for innovation.
The event was targeted at the DFSA-regulated entities, including compliance officers and money laundering reporting officers from its Authorised Firms and Designated Non-Financial Businesses or Professions (DNFBPs). Over 300 participants attended this year’s event, representing many of the 491 Authorised Firms, 121 DNFBPs and 16 Registered Auditors now operating in the DIFC.
For further information please contact:
Corporate Communications
Dubai Financial Services Authority
Level 13, The Gate, West Wing
Dubai, UAE
Tel: +971 (0)4 362 1613
Email: DFSAcorpcomms@dfsa.ae
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a purpose-built financial free-zone in Dubai. The DFSA’s regulatory mandate covers asset management, banking and credit services, securities, collective investment funds, custody and trust services, commodities futures trading, Islamic finance, insurance, an international equities exchange and an international commodities derivatives exchange. In addition to regulating financial and ancillary services, the DFSA is responsible for supervising and enforcing Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) requirements applicable in the DIFC. The DFSA also exercises delegated enforcement powers under the DIFC Companies Law. These include powers to investigate the affairs of DIFC companies and partnerships where a material breach of DIFC Companies Law is suspected and to pursue enforcement remedies available to the Registrar of Companies (Roc).
Bryan Stirewalt, Managing Director, Supervision, joined the DFSA in 2008 and has served as a Managing Director since 2010. Mr Stirewalt’s responsibilities include prudential and conduct-oriented oversight of financial service providers and overseeing the DFSA's role with Registered Auditors, CRAs and DNFBPs. Within his primary areas of responsibilities, he also directs the DFSA’s efforts in fighting methods of illicit finance. He has extensive experience in financial regulation in public and private sector roles. From 1985 to 1996, he worked for the US Treasury’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as a National Bank Examiner, where he specialised in policy development and implementation, problem bank rehabilitation and banking fraud initiatives. From 1996 to 2008, he worked for an international consulting and advisory firm, focusing on emerging markets development programmes in Poland, Ukraine, Cyprus and Kazakhstan. Mr Stirewalt serves as the Co-Chair of the Basel Consultative Group (BCG), which provides a forum for deepening the BCBS's engagement with global supervisors on banking supervisory issues.© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.