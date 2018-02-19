DED and DIB 'Consumer Card' recognized by Visa for successful card program

Visa , the world’s leader in digital payments, formally acknowledged DED and DIB by organizing a dedicated ceremony and plaque for the Consumer Card, recognizing the card program for the growth achieved since its launch in June 2016. The Consumer Card is the result of a public-private partnership formalized in late 2015 between DIB , DED and Visa focused on supporting Dubai's leadership in the retail sector and commitment to consumers.

Dubai, UAE: The Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai, and Dubai Islamic Bank ( DIB ), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, announced today Visa ’s recognition for their co-branded Consumer Card and for it being the first government co-branded consumer card in the MENA region.

Mohammed Lootah, CEO of the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector CCCP at the Department of Economic Development DED, Dubai said: “The Consumer Card has been a success since day one, and we are very proud of the many milestones this card has achieved. As the first government co-branded card in the MENA region, we are proud to have chosen DIB as our partners for this exceptional product, and have worked closely with the team on developing the best value proposition for our consumers, whose protection remains our top priority. The CCCP through supporting the card is aiming to raise awareness among consumers by enhancing the importance of choosing Credit Cards that not only provide them with expedient rewards and benefits which are aligned with their usage, but to also insure a clear terms of usage with regards to the monthly liabilities and annual operational cost, beside its safety features. DED was also looking to create competitiveness in the financial market creating variety of products and benefits to consumers, therefore to insure covering different segmentation. Moreover the sector is studying future collaborations with VISA and DIB to create initiatives and projects that support an innovative market enhancing consumers experience in Dubai’s.

Advertisement

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief of Consumer Banking at DIB, commented: “Our co-branded consumer card in partnership with DED was launched with the sole objective to protect consumers as well as to provide them with numerous benefits including saving and rewards that are of significant value to them. The successful growth rate recorded for this card in such a short period has exceeded all expectations in a highly competitive market and highlights the importance customers place on this unique card which is a testament of our value proposition to customers. At DIB, as we continue to drive our ‘Customer First’ approach, we are committed to understanding our customers’ needs and adapting to them as they evolve. As our product portfolio expands to larger audience segments and markets, we are positive that the international recognition by Visa will support with taking the Consumer Card to new heights.”

Ihab Ayoub, Visa General Manager for MENA, said: “The Consumer Card program was made possible thanks to the deep partnership we enjoy with Dubai Islamic Bank and Dubai Economy, and the commitment we share with them to provide customers with valuable offers and cashless solutions that are secure, reliable and easy to use. This is only the latest in our joint efforts to build a payment environment in the UAE that is based on security, efficiency and innovative technology, and helps accelerate the UAE’s Smart Government strategy. We are delighted to partner with DIB and DED on delivering this rewarding consumer card program, and we look forward to sharing many more successes with them in the future.”

Aimed at protecting the rights of consumers and providing them with savings and rewards on their daily purchases and selective bill payments, the Consumer Card’s success ultimately lies in delivering on its promise as the only card that does not ask customers to spend more than they need to be rewarded as they are rewarded for using the Card on their everyday purchases. Endorsed and supported by the DED, the ‘Consumer Card’ issued in partnership with Visa has two variants, the Rewards Consumer Card and the Platinum Consumer Card, both offering a variety of discounts in over 450 outlets across the country. Card users are also eligible to receive up to AED1000 cashback per month on daily purchases from supermarkets, automobile servicing, utility bills, fuel spend and movie ticket transactions.

Dubai Islamic Bank serves more than 1.7 million customers across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, and strategically chooses esteemed partners such as the DED and Visa to ensure the highest standards for success.

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and the fourth largest Islamic bank in the world. The Bank currently operates 90 branches across the UAE, is present in seven markets worldwide and is expanding its global footprint to further grow and develop the industry. Serving close to 1.7 million customers, DIB offers its growing consumer base an increasing range of innovative Sharia compliant products and services.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shari’ah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns a nearly 40% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd.

The Bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. A clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector, DIB named the Best Islamic Bank in the various prestigious ceremonies. In 2017, DIB won the coveted Global Islamic Business Award in its first edition in the region and was presented to the bank during the 23rd edition of the Business Excellence Awards Ceremony.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae.



Please follow us on DIB’s social channels:

https://www.facebook.com/dib.uae/

https://www.youtube.com/user/DubaiIslamicBank

https://twitter.com/DIBtoday

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-islamic-bank

https://www.instagram.com/dubai_islamic_bank/

For more PR information, please contact:

Dubai Islamic Bank

Jawaher Al Shamsi

Head of Corporate Communication

Direct: +971 4 207 5314

Email: jawaher.alshamsi@dib.ae



Weber Shandwick

Dhanya Issac

Associate Director

Direct: +971 4 445 4222

Email: dissac@webershandwick.com

© Press Release 2018