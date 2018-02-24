DAFZA launches progressive "CONNECT" to elevate HR and customer services

UAE - Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) has today launched a new cutting edge solution entitled CONNECT, which has been designed to take customer services and human resources at the Freezone to the next level. The launch comes as part of DAFZA’s wider strategic plan and ‘Customer Happiness Index’ which aims to continuously increase customer happiness and in turn attract more investments and business opportunities to Dubai and the UAE. DAFZA’s initiatives, which were inspired by Dubai Plan 2021, have been created to strengthen competitiveness and place its services at the forefront of the industry. Using state of the art technologies, CONNECT will elevate the current services provided by DAFZA by focusing on four fundamental areas. The first provides unique knowledge development opportunities for staff that will enhance their capabilities and sharpen their expertise. The second service is the Assessment Center, which offers tailored valuations through advanced tools that will revolutionize hiring, training and development processes at DAFZA. The third area involves new integrated methods for recruitment that aim to find the brightest and best talent for the latest work opportunities on offer.

Customers will now also be able to use the newly launched ‘Learning Bridge’ which includes brainstorming facilities, evaluation rooms, as well as a special lecture hall equipped with forward-looking technology that creates a motivational environment for both employees and customers. The vision behind CONNECT is to invest in human capital to create an inspiring and developmental environment for employees to achieve their professional ambitions. This will help drive operational efficiency and enhance customer happiness and satisfaction.

