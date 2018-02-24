DAFZA launches progressive "CONNECT" to elevate HR and customer services
UAE - Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) has today launched a new cutting edge solution entitled CONNECT, which has been designed to take customer services and human resources at the Freezone to the next level. The launch comes as part of DAFZA’s wider strategic plan and ‘Customer Happiness Index’ which aims to continuously increase customer happiness and in turn attract more investments and business opportunities to Dubai and the UAE. DAFZA’s initiatives, which were inspired by Dubai Plan 2021, have been created to strengthen competitiveness and place its services at the forefront of the industry.
Using state of the art technologies, CONNECT will elevate the current services provided by DAFZA by focusing on four fundamental areas. The first provides unique knowledge development opportunities for staff that will enhance their capabilities and sharpen their expertise. The second service is the Assessment Center, which offers tailored valuations through advanced tools that will revolutionize hiring, training and development processes at DAFZA. The third area involves new integrated methods for recruitment that aim to find the brightest and best talent for the latest work opportunities on offer.
The vision behind CONNECT is to invest in human capital to create an inspiring and developmental environment for employees to achieve their professional ambitions. This will help drive operational efficiency and enhance customer happiness and satisfaction.
“As we look forward to the future, today we have launched a unique platform across DAFZA supporting its efforts to be the most inventive and sophisticated freezone in the world. We are keen to strengthen our efforts in adopting the Customer Happiness Charter as an approach to ensure the happiness of our customers, driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has taught us to accept only first place,” Behzad concluded.
DAFZA shows its commitment to sustaining customer happiness by developing services and providing a unique trading experience based on the highest international standards. These in turn enhance Dubai’s attractiveness to foreign investments and promote a better quality of life. DAFZA developed its ‘Customer Happiness Index’ to create a solid foundation for the adoption of the latest and most advanced technologies to enhance customer satisfaction.© Press Release 2018