Continental Announces 2019 Middle East Arrival for New Digital Tyre Monitoring Platform ContiConnect™

Middle East - Continental, the leading automotive, tyre and technology company, has announced that its new digital tyre monitoring platform for commercial fleets, ContiConnect™, is set to be introduced in the Middle East by 2019. This efficient solution for remote tyre monitoring helps fleets to maximise efficiency and sends alerts if tyre pressure deviates from the defined value.

Juan Uruburu, Head of Sales, Commercial Vehicle Tyres, Continental Middle East, said: “ContiConnect is the starting point for Continental to become a profound partner for tyre-related data services. We are taking a huge step forward in our evolution from a premium tyre manufacturer to a solutions provider with this new digital tyre monitoring platform, which will provide a whole host of important benefits to customers in the Middle East from 2019.”

By providing this information the new platform allows fleets to benefit from a reduced number of breakdowns, lowers maintenance costs, and generates value by increasing the vehicle’s uptime. ContiConnect allows fleet managers to act proactively instead of fixing problems reactively, not only for single vehicles but for entire commercial fleets, such as trucks, buses, industrial or earthmoving vehicles

The introduction of ContiConnect follows the arrival in the Middle East earlier this year of ContiPressureCheck™, a first-of-its-kind monitoring system for buses and trucks that continuously monitors tyre pressure and temperature via sensors placed inside the tyre.

ContiConnect consists of different components that can be combined in multiple ways:

Tyre sensor - making the tyre intelligent

The tyre sensor connects the vehicle’s tyres with the outside world. It is mounted on the tyre’s inner liner, the optimal mounting position to ensure precise measurement of both tyre pressure and temperature. Further, the sensor is protected from damage or theft. Both a retro-fit and a pre-fit solution are available. Continental’s intelligent tyre has a pre-installed sensor, making it faster and more convenient for fleets to start digital tyre monitoring, while ensuring the housing is correctly installed within the tyre first time around.

Yard reader station – the receiver for tyre data

The yard reader station is the connecting component between the tyre sensor and Continental´s backend. It reads the data off the sensors as the vehicle passes by the receiver in the yard and sends the data to the backend where it is analysed and interpreted. The yard reader station is installed at the fleet´s frequent touch points, like washing bay, gas station or other check-points.

Web portal – interface to the entire fleet

The web portal is the interface where fleet managers can proactively, and remotely, monitor and track the tyre condition and performance of all vehicles within their fleet. The browser-based portal offers various display options and can be accessed from any type of device. It shows the history of the tyre data and enables retrospective analyses.

Notifications – Keeping fleet managers informed

The solution notifies fleet managers via e-mail or SMS and suggests corrective measures where necessary. The notifications allow the fleet managers to better plan tyre maintenance and ensure timely information about deviations. For the entire fleet this means higher uptime and less maintenance.

