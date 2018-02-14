Batelco is Platinum Sponsor for Technology Exhibition Meet ICT

Manama, Bahrain: Batelco executive management attended the opening ceremony of MEET ICT & BITEX 2018, taking place from 13 to 15 February, under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed. The key event is taking place at the Gulf Convention Centre. The event was officially opened by H.E. Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed who addressed the audience. Following the Minister’s speech, Batelco Chief Marketing Officer, Abderrahmane Mounir addressed the audience and outlined a number of Batelco’s latest solutions in the field of ICT including the recently launched bwallet digital mobile payment solution.

Batelco’s participation at the digital conference includes a presentation titled The Future of the Internet of Things and a panel discussion titled Blockchain: Future Prospective, featuring Batelco technology specialists, plus additionally a number of breakout sessions. The Bahrain International Technology Exhibition (BITEX) is held alongside the MEET ICT Conference, which brings together all ICT companies under one roof to display the latest products and technologies in their field. It also aims to bring together the ICT community to share knowledge, build business opportunities as well as opportunities to develop more powerful and innovative technology solutions.

