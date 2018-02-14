Batelco is Platinum Sponsor for Technology Exhibition Meet ICT
Manama, Bahrain: Batelco executive management attended the opening ceremony of MEET ICT & BITEX 2018, taking place from 13 to 15 February, under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed. The key event is taking place at the Gulf Convention Centre.
The event was officially opened by H.E. Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed who addressed the audience. Following the Minister’s speech, Batelco Chief Marketing Officer, Abderrahmane Mounir addressed the audience and outlined a number of Batelco’s latest solutions in the field of ICT including the recently launched bwallet digital mobile payment solution.
The Bahrain International Technology Exhibition (BITEX) is held alongside the MEET ICT Conference, which brings together all ICT companies under one roof to display the latest products and technologies in their field. It also aims to bring together the ICT community to share knowledge, build business opportunities as well as opportunities to develop more powerful and innovative technology solutions.
About Batelco
Batelco Group is headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain and listed on the Bahrain Bourse. Batelco has played a pivotal role in the country's development as a major communications hub and today is the leading integrated communications’ provider, continuing to lead and shape the local consumer market and the enterprise ICT market. Batelco has been growing overseas via investing in other market-leading fixed and wireless operators.
Batelco Group has evolved from being a regional Middle Eastern operation to become a major communications company with direct and indirect investments across 14 geographies, namely Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Maldives, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island and the Falkland Islands.