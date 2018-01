Bank adoption remains low across Jordan: Less than half of the population over 21 years of age in Jordan have bank accounts

A new Arab Advisors Group survey of banks perception and users in Jordan was released in December 2017. The survey, which was conducted with 925 individuals over 21 years of age, revealed that around 45% of the respondents have bank accounts in one or more of the operational 25 banks in Jordan. The survey further revealed that bank adoption among male respondents is higher than among female respondents, where 57.6% of male respondents reported having bank accounts. A new major survey of retail banking in Jordan was released by Arab Advisors Group in December 2017. The survey was conducted based on the demographic breakdown of 12 governorates in Jordan namely: Amman, Balqa, Zarqa, Madaba, Irbid, Mafraq, Jarash, Ajlun, Karak, Tafila, Ma’an and Aqaba for their respective population above 21 years old. The Survey provides insights towards the usage of financial services such as mobile banking, online banking, credit cards, ATMs, branches and call centers among banked respondents, in addition to the factors that encourage or deter individuals from having bank accounts. The survey provides deep insights about the Jordanian market for banks, and gives an overview of banks’ market position in Jordan. It also represents an opportunity for banks to understand their customers’ requirements and needs.

"Jordan Retail Banking Market Survey" was released on December 17, 2017 and provides the results of a major comprehensive Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) survey of retail banking market in Jordan. The survey gives an overview of banks perception and users in addition to banks' service usage patterns. This survey report can be purchased from only US$ 3,000. The survey was conducted based on the demographic breakdown in Jordan for the population above 21 years old. The report has 69 pages. Respondents were randomly called through randomly generated numbers. The survey results encompass answers from 925 respondents that passed rigorous quality control checks. Quality control was conducted by Arab Advisors Group. The survey yields a confidence level of 99% with a margin of error of less than 5%.

